Kamalini picked in India's women's squad for Asian Games: Details
What's the story
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced India's squad for the women's cricket tournament in the upcoming 2026 Asian Games. The selectors have included 17-year-old wicketkeeper-batter G Kamalini in the 15-member squad, as Yastika Bhatia makes way for her. The tournament is set to take place in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, this September. Meanwhile, India have not made many severe squad changes despite their group-stage exit in the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup.
Rising star
Who is Kamalini?
Kamalini was part of the India A team that recently toured England. She scored an unbeaten 35 in a T20 match at Northampton during this tour. The young cricketer had also finished third on the run charts at the 2025 U19 Women's World Cup. In the same year, she was signed by Mumbai Indians for ₹1.6 crore at the auction and retained ahead of the 2026 mega auction.
Career highlights
Her stats for MI and India
Kamalini has played 14 matches over two seasons for Mumbai Indians, scoring 107 runs at a strike rate of 104.90 in the Women's Premier League (WPL). She made her international debut in December last year during the final match of a five-match T20I series against Sri Lanka. However, that remains her only appearance for India so far.
Team changes
Bhatia had a poor World Cup
Kamalini's selection comes after Bhatia had a disappointing run in the World Cup, scoring just 41 runs in three innings at an average of 13.67. Meanwhile, off-spinner Shreyanka Patil has been included in the squad subject to fitness clearance after being ruled out midway through the World Cup with an ankle ligament injury. Prema Rawat, who was picked as an injury replacement for Shreyanka, isn't part of the Asian Games-bound squad. Harmanpreet Kaur will continue to lead the team with Smriti Mandhana being her deputy.
Title defense
India's squad for the Asian Games
As the defending champions, India will be looking to retain their title at the Asian Games. The women's cricket team had won the gold medal in the last edition of the tournament held in Hangzhou, China. India's squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), G. Kamalini (WK), Bharti Fulmali, Sree Charani, Renuka Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil*, Radha Yadav, Nandni Sharma