Kamalini picked in India's women's squad for Asian Games: Details

Team changes

Bhatia had a poor World Cup

Kamalini's selection comes after Bhatia had a disappointing run in the World Cup, scoring just 41 runs in three innings at an average of 13.67. Meanwhile, off-spinner Shreyanka Patil has been included in the squad subject to fitness clearance after being ruled out midway through the World Cup with an ankle ligament injury. Prema Rawat, who was picked as an injury replacement for Shreyanka, isn't part of the Asian Games-bound squad. Harmanpreet Kaur will continue to lead the team with Smriti Mandhana being her deputy.