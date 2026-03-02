BCCI invites Zaheer Khan to conduct specialized camp at NCA

As reported by the BCCI, Zaheer is already in Bengaluru, conducting a five-day camp with young pacers. VVS Laxman , the COE's Head of Cricket, was instrumental in bringing his former teammates on board for these four to five-day specialized camps. "The BCCI CoE had the privilege of extending the wisdom of one of the best fast bowlers Mr. Zaheer Khan to the pacers from the high performance monitoring group," the BCCI wrote on X.

The BCCI CoE had the privilege of extending the wisdom of one of the best fast bowlers Mr. Zaheer Khan to the pacers from the high performance monitoring group. 🙌 With this camp laying emphasis on red ball bowling, these players worked closely with the stalwart on technical… pic.twitter.com/6NuPfFhqvK

Upcoming sessions

Harbhajan, Kumble may be roped in

A PTI report mentioned that according to a BCCI source, Harbhajan Singh is also in talks with the BCCI to conduct an off-spinners' camp. Anil Kumble, India's highest wicket-taker in international cricket, may also be invited to hold a wrist-spinners' camp. The specialized camps are likely to be held before the start of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL). This is because many of these players will have to join their respective teams soon.