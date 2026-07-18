OCI cardholders ineligible for BCCI tournaments: Board to Bombay HC
What's the story
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has told the Bombay High Court that Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders can't play in domestic tournaments. The board also clarified that only Indian nationals are eligible for selection into the national team. The clarification came during a hearing on a petition filed by 12 young cricketers holding OCI cards, challenging BCCI's 2023 decision barring foreign passport holders from participating in its tournaments.
Legal challenge
Petitioners highlight financial burden, avenues for growth
The petitioners contended that BCCI's decision was an arbitrary change in eligibility criteria, violating Article 14 of the Indian Constitution.
They argued it denied OCI children proper avenues for growth and development in sports.
The petition further highlighted that their parents, who are Indians, would have to bear heavy financial burdens to send them abroad if they were not allowed to play domestic tournaments here.
Board's defense
BCCI's defense in court
Last year, during a previous hearing, BCCI had defended its decision by saying it had already informed OCI cardholders about the restrictions.
The board said there would be no restrictions if they obtained Indian citizenship.
It also clarified that this was a collective decision taken by experts in the field.
However, during Friday's hearing, petitioners said some of them had been training and playing in India for years and had applied for Indian citizenship but their applications are pending.
Judicial remarks
Court suggests petitioners pursue cricket abroad
The court, however, suggested that the players might have better chances of getting selected if they pursued their cricket careers abroad.
"Why don't you play there, as there can be better chances for you to get selected," the judges said.
They also told the petitioners they could return to India in the future if they wished to do so.
Next steps
Matter to be heard next on August 13
The court has asked both parties to submit their arguments in writing, saying the matter needs detailed consideration.
The petition is scheduled for further hearing on August 13.
This development marks another chapter in the ongoing legal battle over BCCI's eligibility criteria for domestic tournaments and its impact on young cricketers holding OCI cards.