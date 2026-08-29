BCCI considering sending pacer Auqib Nabi for county stint: Report

According to news agency PTI, the BCCI is said to be in talks with several county clubs for a short-term deal that would see Nabi play in the latter stages of the County Championship.

The move is aimed at giving him competitive match practice before India gears up for its New Zealand tour.

Despite being the leading wicket-taker in the last Ranji Trophy season with 60 scalps, Nabi was not included in India's XI for either Test against Sri Lanka.