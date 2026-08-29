BCCI considering sending pacer Auqib Nabi for county stint: Report
What's the story
With India's chances of reaching the World Test Championship (WTC) final hanging by a thread, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is leaving no stone unturned. The Shubman Gill-led team needs to win six out of their remaining seven Tests to have any chance of making it to the Oval next year. To prepare for this challenge, the BCCI is considering sending Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi on a county stint in England.
Preparation plan
Nabi's exclusion from Test squad raises questions
According to news agency PTI, the BCCI is said to be in talks with several county clubs for a short-term deal that would see Nabi play in the latter stages of the County Championship.
The move is aimed at giving him competitive match practice before India gears up for its New Zealand tour.
Despite being the leading wicket-taker in the last Ranji Trophy season with 60 scalps, Nabi was not included in India's XI for either Test against Sri Lanka.
Potential opportunity
Surrey interested in Nabi
Surrey, one of the counties interested in Nabi, is looking for a bowler who can exploit movement through the air.
Former England captain Alec Stewart, who is also a senior official at Surrey, has reportedly held talks with the BCCI about this potential arrangement.
The plan could give Nabi two or three first-class appearances in England ahead of India's tour of New Zealand.
Visa preparations
The move is in line with trends in Indian cricket
The BCCI is also said to be working on Nabi's UK visa arrangements. Once the formalities are done, he could travel to England and join a county side.
This move comes as Indian players have increasingly used county cricket to hone their red-ball skills in conditions that are different from those in the subcontinent.
Stats
A look at Auqib Nabi's numbers
Nabi's stellar performances of late have forced the Indian selectors to consider him in Tests.
He was named as Jasprit Bumrah's replacement for the recent two-Test series against Sri Lanka, though he did not get a game.
Despite being among the wickets, he was not included in India's squad for the one-off Test against Afghanistan.
The right-arm medium-pacer, who relies on accuracy, has 162 wickets from 43 First-Class games at 18.63.
His tally includes 16 fifers and four match hauls of 10 wickets.