T20 WC: BCCI name India A squad for warm-up matches

Tilak Varma is also a part of the squad (Image source: X/@BCCI)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the squad for India 'A,' which will play two warm-up matches ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The first match will be against the USA on February 2, followed by a clash with Namibia on February 6. The BCCI did not officially announce the squad until five hours before the match, implying a last-minute announcement rather than a planned one.