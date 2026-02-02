T20 WC: BCCI name India A squad for warm-up matches
What's the story
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the squad for India 'A,' which will play two warm-up matches ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The first match will be against the USA on February 2, followed by a clash with Namibia on February 6. The BCCI did not officially announce the squad until five hours before the match, implying a last-minute announcement rather than a planned one.
Match venues
Venue details for the warm-up matches
The DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai will host both the India 'A' vs USA match and Team India's warm-up match against South Africa. The second game for India 'A,' against Namibia, will be played at the BCCI Center of Excellence (CoE). The India 'A' squad is captained by Ayush Badoni. IPL stars like Naman Dhir, Ashutosh Sharma, Priyansh Arya, Tilak Varma, and Riyan Parag will form the batting department.
Team composition
A look at the India 'A' squad
The spin department will be led by Ravi Bishnoi with support from Manav Suthar and Vipraj Nigam. The pace attack features CSK's Gurjapneet Singh and Khaleel Ahmed, along with Mayank Yadav and Ashok Sharma, who are being groomed for future challenges. Tilak is the only player in the squad who has been selected for the showpiece event. These games will mark the southpaw's return to the field after an injury.
Information
India A squad for the tournament
India A squad: Ayush Badoni (C), Priyansh Arya, NJagadeesan (WK), Naman Dhir, Riyan Parag, Ashutosh Sharma, Urvil Patel (WK), Vipraj Nigam, Manav Suthar (VC), Ravi Bishnoi, Khaleel Ahmed, Mayank Yadav, Ashok Sharma, Tilak Varma, Gurjapneet Singh.