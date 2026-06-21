Kohli, Bumrah return as India name squad for England ODIs
What's the story
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the ODI squad for the upcoming tour of England. The series will kick off on July 14 in Birmingham, with two more matches scheduled on July 16 and 19 in Cardiff and London, respectively. Virat Kohli's inclusion is subject to fitness, as he missed the ODI series against Afghanistan due to an injury. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah, who has not played an ODI since the 2023 World Cup final, also returns to the squad.
Squad composition
Jaiswal, Jadeja miss out
Axar Patel is a notable addition as the 37-year-old Ravindra Jadeja misses out once again. Yashasvi Jaiswal, despite scoring a hundred against Afghanistan on Saturday, is another prominent absentee. Prince Yadav and Harsh Dubey, both having made their ODI debuts against Afghanistan, have been left out while Gurnoor Brar has retained his place. India ODI squad vs England: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (vc), KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar.
Injury update
Hardik Pandya ruled out of ODI series due to injury
Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the series as he couldn't recover from an injury sustained during the IPL 2026 season with the Mumbai Indians. In another news, mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy has been ruled out of the Ireland T20I Series as he continues his rehab at the BCCI COE. BCCI have not named a replacement for him.
Information
India's updated squad for Ireland T20Is
Squad: Shreyas Iyer (c), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma (vc), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prasidh Krishna.