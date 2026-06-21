Virat Kohli's inclusion is subject to fitness (Image Source: X/@cricketcomau)

Kohli, Bumrah return as India name squad for England ODIs

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:54 pm Jun 21, 202601:54 pm

What's the story

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the ODI squad for the upcoming tour of England. The series will kick off on July 14 in Birmingham, with two more matches scheduled on July 16 and 19 in Cardiff and London, respectively. Virat Kohli's inclusion is subject to fitness, as he missed the ODI series against Afghanistan due to an injury. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah, who has not played an ODI since the 2023 World Cup final, also returns to the squad.