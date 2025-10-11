Will Mohsin Naqvi be removed as a Director in ICC? 

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is planning to get Mohsin Naqvi, the chairman of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), censured and possibly removed as a Director in the ICC, as per PTI. The decision comes after a controversial incident during the Asia Cup 2025 final. After India's victory over Pakistan, Naqvi took the trophy to ACC headquarters in Dubai and has since refused to hand it over without his approval.

Upcoming action BCCI to raise trophy issue at ICC meeting BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia has confirmed that the board will raise the trophy controversy at an ICC meeting next month. The Indian cricket body is also considering getting Naqvi "censured" and "even removed" as Director in the ICC. This comes after Naqvi insisted on handing over the trophy personally to Team India, instead of sending it directly to BCCI, which was the official host of the event.

Trophy transfer Trophy handover delayed by nearly an hour Naqvi has made it clear that he will only hand over the Asia Cup trophy in person (whenever that happens) to the Indian team or BCCI. The move comes after India's refusal to accept the silverware from Naqvi, who is also Pakistan's Interior Minister. The post-match presentation was delayed by nearly an hour and ended prematurely as neither India nor Naqvi budged from their positions.

Controversial remarks Naqvi's social media rants against India Naqvi has also been criticized for his political statements against India on social media. After the Asia Cup, an ACC meeting witnessed heated exchanges between Naqvi and BCCI officials Rajeev Shukla and Ashish Shelar. Initially, Naqvi refused to congratulate India on its Asia Cup victory but later did so after being urged by Shelar. However, he avoided discussing the trophy transfer issue during this meeting.