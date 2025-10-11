Kylian Mbappe races to 53 international goals for France: Stats

Kylian Mbappe , the French football sensation, continued his scoring streak by netting a goal in France's latest match against Azerbaijan. The Real Madrid forward scored his 53rd international goal during first-half injury time. He danced past Azerbaijan's defense and placed a shot into the bottom right corner of the net. Apart from a goal, he also made an assist as France beat Azerbaijan 3-0 in a crucial UEFA World Cup Qualifiers - Group Stage - Group D contest.

Scoring streak Mbappe shines as France win big In the second half of the match against Azerbaijan, Mbappe turned provider by assisting AC Milan midfielder Adrien Rabiot's goal in the 69th minute. Despite an ankle problem that had cast doubt on his participation in Friday's match, he played a crucial role in France's victory. Florian Thauvin made it 3-0 for France from a Theo Hernandez assist in the 84th minute.

Stats 17 goals for club and country this season Mbappe has scored 17 goals for club and country this season. The 26-year-old has now scored in all but one of his 13 appearances for France and Real Madrid this season. In 10 matches for Real this season, Mbappe has scored 14 goals. Meanwhile, he has three goals for France from three appearances. Last month, he scored a goal against Ukraine and Iceland.