Lea Tahuhu: Decoding her Women's ODI stats after 100 matches

New Zealand's Lea Tahuhu made her 100th appearance in ODIs during her side's clash against Bangladesh in Match 11 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. The right-arm pacer did well in this milestone match, picking up three wickets as New Zealand defended their score of 227/9, beating Bangladesh by 100 runs. Here we decode her stats after 100 WODI appearances.

Bowling 3 wickets for Tahuhu in her milestone match Tahuhu was introduced in the 12th over and she conceded only 1 run. In her next over, she dismissed Sumaiya Akter, who played a poor shot to get out. In the same over, Shorna Akter also perished, handing Tahuhu an advantage. Tahuhu's final wicket came in the 39th over. She castled Nishita Akter Nishi. Tahuhu bowled 6 overs and managed 3/22.

Stats Breaking down her WODI bowling career in stats With figures worth 3/22, 35-year-old Tahuhu has raced to 122 wickets at 28.16. In addition to three four-fers, she has a fifer. As per ESPNcricinfo, 49 of Tahuhu's wickets have come at home. She averages 30 from 42 matches. In 42 away matches (home of opposition), Tahuhu has bagged 50 wickets at 29.40. In 16 neutral venue games, she has 23 wickets at 21.56.