Women's World Cup: New Zealand decimate Bangladesh by 100 runs

Sophie Devine and Brooke Halliday's half-centuries turned out to be the fulcrum for New Zealand in their ICC Women's World Cup match against Bangladesh in Guwahati on Friday. The duo put on a crucial 112-run partnership for the fourth wicket after New Zealand were reduced to 38/3 in the 11th over. This helped NZ-W get to a score of 227/9 in 50 overs. In response, BAN-W were folded for a paltry score of 127.

Partnership blooms Bates survives early scare before being run out Rabeya Khan was instrumental in breaking through early, dismissing Georgia Plimmer (stumped) and Amelia Kerr (bowled). Former captain Suzie Bates narrowly escaped a third consecutive duck when Marufa Akter's sharp inducker struck her pad. DRS confirmed she was hit outside off. The reprieve gave Bates some relief as she attacked Marufa with three boundaries in the sixth over before being run out soon after. Devine and Halliday then steadied New Zealand's innings, with the latter being more industrious against Bangladesh's spinners.

Late collapse Devine, Halliday add crucial runs in the middle overs Devine, who usually plays aggressively, opted to bat through and give herself a chance at the death overs. This was likely due to New Zealand's lower order struggling for form in the previous two games. Halliday fell in the 39th over after top-edging a slog-sweep to leg-spinner Fahima Khatun. Maddy Green and Devine kept scoring until Devine's wild smear across the line led to her dismissal for 63.

Lower order support Late cameos from Gaze and Tahuhu propel New Zealand At 179/5 with just over six overs left, New Zealand had to accelerate. Cameos from Isabella Gaze and Lea Tahuhu provided some late fireworks, adding valuable runs to an otherwise lackluster batting performance. Marufa was the most expensive among Bangladesh bowlers, conceding 58 runs in her seven overs. Despite her struggles early on against Halliday, Bangladesh's spinners kept them in the game.

Devine Women's World Cup: Devine hits her 7th fifty-plus score Devine hit 2 fours and 2 sixes in her knock of 63 from 85 balls. Playing her 28th Women's ODI World Cup game, Devine has raced to 929 runs at 38.20 from 25 innings. This was her 7th fifty-plus score in the tournament (100s: 3, 50s: 4), as per ESPNcricinfo. In the ongoing 2025 edition. Devine has 263 runs from 3 matches.

Information Devine slams her 18th WODI fifty Playing her 155th WODI, Devine now owns 4,250 runs from 142 innings at 32.94. This was her 18th fifty. In addition, she has 9 tons. Devine has raced to 141 runs from 5 matches against BAN-W at 28.20. This was her maiden fifty.

Halliday Brooke Halliday floors Bangladesh with 69-run knock Halliday struck 5 fours and a six in her knock of 69. Playing her 43rd match (39 innings), Halliday has surpassed 1,000 WODI runs. She owns 1,012 runs at 28.11, as per ESPNcricinfo. This was her 7th fifty in WODIs. This was her maiden appearance against BAN-W.

Information Rabeya Khan picks 3/30 Rabeya Khan's 3/30 from 10 overs stood out. She delivered one maiden. Playing her 27th match, she has raced to 30 WODI wickets at 27.33.

BAN innings Khatun and Rabeya the only batters with 20-plus scores For Bangladesh, Fahima Khatun was the lone star with the bat. She hit 34 runs from 80 balls (4s: 2). Rabeya was her side's 2nd-highest scorer. She managed 25 runs from 39 balls. The rest of the batting unit of Bangladesh fell flat. Jess Kerr was superb for NZ-W. She picked 3/21 from 8 overs. On the other hand, Lea Tahuhu bowled six overs and managed 3/22.