BCCI rejects Sri Lanka's request for T20I charity matches

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has rejected a request from Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) to play two T20I charity matches in December. The proposed games were intended to raise funds for the victims of Cyclone Ditwah, which claimed 600 lives and caused $1.6 billion in damages to the island nation. BCCI's decision comes despite India's scheduled tour of Sri Lanka in August, which includes two Tests and as many T20Is.

Chairman's statement SLC's chairman comments on BCCI's decision SLC chairman Shammi Silva confirmed the rejection of their proposal. "We discussed a tour for two games on December 27 and 29 in aid of Ditwah cyclone reconstruction but could not finalize arrangements on the commercial side in time," he told reporters on Friday. Despite this setback, Silva assured that a full tour would proceed as planned in August with two Tests and two T20 internationals against India.

Fund allocation Proceeds from upcoming T20Is to aid cyclone recovery Silva also revealed that the proceeds from three upcoming T20Is against Pakistan in Dambulla will go toward the cyclone recovery fund. This move highlights SLC's commitment to helping those affected by Cyclone Ditwah, despite BCCI's refusal for the proposed charity matches. The games are scheduled for next week and will be a major event in Sri Lanka's cricket calendar.