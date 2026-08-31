Will Impact Player rule be scrapped? IPL franchises consulted
What's the story
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has sought feedback from IPL franchises on the controversial Impact Player rule. According to a Cricbuzz report, the franchises have until August 31 to share their opinions on this contentious 12th-player regulation. The move comes after a season filled with high-scoring matches and concerns over the impact on bowlers. Here are further details.
Official notice
BCCI seeks comprehensive feedback from franchises
The BCCI's recent communication to the franchises, which has been accessed by Cricbuzz, seeks feedback on a range of issues.
These include PMOA matters, umpiring, practice sessions, and playing conditions. However, the primary focus is on the Impact Player rule.
This specific request for feedback comes as a surprise since it was previously assumed that this rule would remain in place for at least another season.
Diverse opinions
Mixed reactions to Impact Player rule
The Impact Player rule has drawn both support and criticism from players.
While stalwarts like Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, and Shubman Gill have openly opposed it, others have defended its inclusion.
The BCCI's request for feedback on this matter could signal a potential reconsideration of the rule for next season.
Official position
Understanding on feedback collection
The BCCI's official note reads, "As discussed in the IPL 2026 Captains's Meeting, it was agreed that feedback would be collected from all franchises at the conclusion of the tournament on key cricket operations matters."
This statement indicates that while there was an understanding to collect feedback, the BCCI had also previously indicated its intention to keep this rule for another season.
Comprehensive review
Other issues highlighted by BCCI
The BCCI has asked franchises to discuss various issues with their Cricket Operations teams and send consolidated feedback.
This includes PMOA concerns, catering, and other related matters.
The board has also highlighted a breach of Anti-Corruption rulings during the last IPL season as another major issue that needs addressing.
Rule
More on Impact Player rule
The Impact Player rule effectively turns an IPL game into a 12-player-per-side contest.
Along with the Playing XI, each team names a few substitutes. One of these can be introduced before the start of an innings, at the end of an over, after a wicket falls, or when a batter retires.
Once replaced, the outgoing player takes no further part in the match.