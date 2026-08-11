Beau Webster addresses 'competition' with Cameron Green: Details here 

Unlike Webster, Green (27) has been playing international cricket for six years and has featured in 37 Tests.

He has two Test centuries and a five-wicket haul under his belt, with his batting and bowling average being 32.75 and 38.94, respectively.

However, despite his vast experience, there is still uncertainty about his batting position in the team.

He has batted at No. 3, 5, 6, 7, and 8 in his last nine Test innings.

Green's bowling has also been limited at times due to fitness issues.