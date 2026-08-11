Beau Webster addresses 'competition' with Cameron Green: Details here
What's the story
Australia's Test cricket team is gearing up for an exciting phase, with all-rounders Beau Webster and Cameron Green likely to play together in the upcoming matches. The duo is set to feature in Australia's XI for the Darwin Test against Bangladesh, and possibly beyond, depending on their form and fitness levels. Webster, a veteran of eight Tests, feels he belongs at this level despite limited opportunities earlier. He has scored 452 Test runs at 41.09 besides scalping 11 wickets at 24.54.
Self-assurance
Webster feels he belongs at Test level
Webster, 32, expressed his confidence in his abilities at the Test level.
"I suppose the biggest thing I've learned is that I'm good enough at this level," he told reporters in Darwin on Tuesday.
He added that while he was initially unsure if he was ready for international cricket, facing bowlers from other countries and performing under pressure has boosted his confidence over the past year.
Experience gap
Green's experience and batting position dilemma
Unlike Webster, Green (27) has been playing international cricket for six years and has featured in 37 Tests.
He has two Test centuries and a five-wicket haul under his belt, with his batting and bowling average being 32.75 and 38.94, respectively.
However, despite his vast experience, there is still uncertainty about his batting position in the team.
He has batted at No. 3, 5, 6, 7, and 8 in his last nine Test innings.
Green's bowling has also been limited at times due to fitness issues.
Team dynamics
Webster optimistic about their partnership
Despite the uncertainty over Green's role, Webster is optimistic about their long-term collaboration in the same team.
He said, "Absolutely, I don't see why not."
Webster further added that he loves playing alongside Green and believes they can provide flexibility when needed.
"I always said in the last sort of 12 to 24 months, when these conversations come up, it's surely more of a benefit to have more options in that top seven with the ball, and I certainly don't see it as a direct competition."
Future goals
Hopes for ODI cricket with Green
Webster, who is yet to play ODI cricket, has a modest List A record with bat and ball, 1,644 runs at 32.88 and 54 wickets at 29.83.
He is hopeful of playing ODI cricket with Green in the future.
"There's been a few conversations, nothing obviously in concrete," he said. "If you're doing well at Test level, that always probably opens the door for some white-ball cricket."