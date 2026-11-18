Ben Duckett hammers seventh ODI ton, reaches 2,000 runs: Stats
What's the story
Opener Ben Duckett bolstered England with a century in the 3rd ODI against Australia at Bellerive Oval, Hobart. He hammered a resounding 133 (115), helping the visitors notch up 328 in 48.3 overs. Earlier in the innings, Duckett went past 2,000 runs in the ODI format. Duckett has been a consistent performer in the 50-over format, and his numbers say the same.
Knock
Duckett bolsters England despite regular wickets
Duckett and Tom Banton gave England, who elected to bat, a fine start, taking the score past 70 within nine overs.
While the Australian bowlers started taking wickets at the other end, Duckett held his fort. Despite some brief stands, England were down to 195/5.
The visitors finally found a reliable partnership in Duckett and Will Jacks. The duo propelled England past 250 before Matt Renshaw dismissed Duckett.
Information
Duckett slams 94-ball ton
Duckett reached his century off 94 balls in the 34th over. He was dismissed before the 40-over mark for 133 off 115 balls (15 fours and 3 sixes). This was Duckett's third century in his last ODIs.
Landmark
Duckett reaches 2,000 ODI runs
According to Cricinfo, Duckett completed his seventh ODI century. He also has 10 half-centuries.
The left-handed batter, who made his ODI debut in 2016, also crossed the 2,000-run mark. He took 47 games and as many innings to reach this landmark.
Duckett now has 2,125 runs at an average of 46.19. His strike rate is over 100 (100.71).
Numbers
Numbers across conditions; List A stats
While 911 of Duckett's runs have come in home ODIs at 50.61, Duckett averages a sensational 84.60 in neutral venues (423 runs).
Away from home (the opposition's home), Duckett has raced to 791 runs from 23 ODIs at an average of 34.39. This was his second ton in away ODIs.
Duckett now has 4,378 List A runs from 118 matches at over 40.