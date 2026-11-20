Ben Shelton reaches ATP Finals semi-finals with straight-sets win: Details
What's the story
American tennis player Ben Shelton has made it to the semi-finals of the Nitto ATP Finals. He achieved this feat by defeating Spain's Rafael Jodar in straight sets during their round-robin match in Turin on Thursday. The match ended with a scoreline of 7-6(8), 7-5, according to the official ATP website. This is Shelton's second appearance at the season-ending tournament and his first semi-final qualification.
Match details
Shelton's journey in ATP Finals
Shelton started his ATP Finals campaign with a win over Arthur Fils, but lost to Alexander Zverev.
He made a strong comeback against Jodar, winning the first set in a close tie-break after saving two set points.
The American then broke Jodar's serve early in the second set and regained his lead despite a brief comeback from the Spaniard.
Shelton finally sealed his victory after two hours and seven minutes of play.
Milestone
Shelton joins Roddick in an elite list
As per Opta, the 24-year-old Shelton is the youngest American to reach the Nitto ATP Finals semi-finals since Andy Roddick in 2004.
After his win, he praised Jodar as a "great player" with "so many weapons."
He admitted that he was aware of the challenges ahead but was glad to have fought through tough moments in the first set and come out victorious.
Despite his elimination, Jodar has had an impressive season on Tour, breaking into the Top 10 from No. 168 in January.
Information
More feats for Shelton
Shelton claimed multiple ATP top-10 wins at a single event for just the second time in his career, after going on to claim tournament victory in Toronto last season (Alex de Minaur and Taylor Fritz).
Stats
Key stats from the duel
Shelton fired 14 aces in the duel while Jodar could manage just nine.
Both players recorded one double fault each.
Shelton's clinical efficiency on break points—converting 2 of 2 opportunities while saving 5 of the 6 break points he faced—proved decisive in the two-hour, seven-minute contest.
In terms of points won, the scorecard was 94-81 in Shelton's favor.