Shelton started his ATP Finals campaign with a win over Arthur Fils, but lost to Alexander Zverev.

He made a strong comeback against Jodar, winning the first set in a close tie-break after saving two set points.

The American then broke Jodar's serve early in the second set and regained his lead despite a brief comeback from the Spaniard.

Shelton finally sealed his victory after two hours and seven minutes of play.