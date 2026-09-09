US Open 2026: Ben Shelton stuns defending champion Carlos Alcaraz
What's the story
In a stunning upset, American star Ben Shelton knocked out defending champion Carlos Alcaraz at the 2026 US Open. Shelton reached his second US Open semi-final after beating Alcaraz 6-7(5), 6-1, 6-3, 1-6, 7-6(10/7). The thrilling quarter-final concluded at 3:33am in New York, marking the latest finish for a hard-court Major match. Here are the key stats.
Match highlights
Match highlights and stats
Alcaraz and Shelton were neck-and-neck in the first set, which the Spaniard eventually sealed with a tiebreak.
However, Shelton responded by dominating the second and third. Alcaraz battled back, despite appearing physically distressed, to force a decider.
In the fifth, both saved crucial break points before Shelton held his nerve and won 10-7.
Shelton converted five of his 16 break points and won 70% of his first-serve points. He served seven aces compared to Alcaraz's three.
Journey
Alcaraz's quest for eighth Major title
Alcaraz was looking to win his third US Open title and defend it.
He had entered the quarter-final on an 18-match winning streak at the Grand Slams, a personal-best mark that included his 2025 US Open win and this year's Australian Open title.
Alcaraz, who missed the French Open and Wimbledon this year, is now 28-4 at the US Open and 95-14 at Majors.
Landmarks
Shelton achieves these feats
On the other hand, Shelton reached his third Grand Slam semi-final, including two at the US Open. He is yet to reach a Major final.
According to Opta, Shelton is only the second player in the Open Era to beat the defending men's singles champion at a Grand Slam through a fifth-set tiebreak, joining Petr Korda (US Open 1997).
Shelton also broke Alcaraz's 12-match winning streak in five-setters at Grand Slams.
Information
Shelton to face Frances Tiafoe
Shelton, who is 38-13 in the season, will face 11th seed Frances Tiafoe in the 2026 US Open semi-final. Notably, Shelton leads Tiafoe 3-1 in the ATP head-to-head series. Tiafoe earlier reached the semi-final after beating Alex Michelsen in another five-setter.