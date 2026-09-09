US Open 2026: Ben Shelton stuns defending champion Carlos Alcaraz 

Alcaraz and Shelton were neck-and-neck in the first set, which the Spaniard eventually sealed with a tiebreak.

However, Shelton responded by dominating the second and third. Alcaraz battled back, despite appearing physically distressed, to force a decider.

In the fifth, both saved crucial break points before Shelton held his nerve and won 10-7.

Shelton converted five of his 16 break points and won 70% of his first-serve points. He served seven aces compared to Alcaraz's three.