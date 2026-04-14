Ben Stokes addresses rift rumors with McCullum: England captain's statement

England Test captain Ben Stokes has dismissed rumors of a rift with head coach Brendon McCullum . The speculation that drew the eyeballs came after England's 4-1 Ashes defeat in Australia. However, Stokes has now called the claims a "massive overstatement," emphasizing his confidence in their working relationship. He said, "Agreeing on every single thing, that's just impossible."

Recovery phase Stokes breaks silence Stokes has been absent from the early stages of the County Championship due to a cheekbone fracture sustained during training at Durham. The star all-rounder took to social media after the ECB confirmed Rob Key and McCullum's positions as managing director and head coach, respectively. While England gear up for their next Test series against New Zealand in June, Stokes addressed his relationship with McCullum through the ECB's media channels.

Leadership dynamics Stokes on healthy debate in leadership roles Stokes stressed the importance of healthy debate in leadership roles. He said, "If anyone thinks that you're always going to agree on everything, then it's just impossible." The England captain highlighted that both he and McCullum share a common goal - to be as successful as possible. He also said they agree on most things but do have discussions about their differing views.

Advertisement

Long-term vision Stokes hopes to remain in position until 2027 Stokes's central contract runs until the end of England's 2027 home summer. He hopes to stay in his position alongside McCullum by then, although he hinted at a possible shift in direction for the team over the next 18 months. Stokes said, "With what me and Brendon were able to achieve with the group over a four-year period, I just couldn't imagine doing what we were trying to do with anyone else."

Advertisement