Ben Stokes backs Harry Brook as England's next Test captain

Coaching perspective

Brendon McCullum on captaincy discussions

Brendon McCullum, England's head coach, said there is no rush to appoint Stokes's successor. He said, "Those are the conversations we need to have in due course," adding that they have some time before the next Test series. McCullum emphasized that while no one can play or captain forever, they want to celebrate Stokes's time as captain and his contributions to English cricket before making such decisions.