Ben Stokes backs Harry Brook as England's next Test captain
What's the story
England Test captain Ben Stokes has thrown his weight behind Harry Brook, the team's vice-captain, as a potential successor. Stokes said Brook is "someone who's obviously an incredible player," and he would be "throwing my 100% support behind Harry Brook" if asked who should take on the role. The endorsement comes after England's defeat to New Zealand at Trent Bridge, which marked the end of Stokes's international career.
Captaincy shift
Brook's potential captaincy
England lost the three-match Test series 1-2 to New Zealand after losing the final Test. On Day 4, Stokes announced a shock retirement from Tests. According to ESPNcricinfo, England's management is reportedly wary of placing the burden of captaincy across all three formats on one player. Brook, who is looked upon as England's Test captain, also leads the white-ball sides. Notably, Sam Curran and Jacob Bethell could also be in the white-ball captaincy fray.
Leadership qualities
'If Harry loves more responsibility, we don't know,' says Stokes
After the Nottingham Test, Stokes stressed that Brook was appointed vice-captain for a reason. He added that despite the recent controversies, decisions were made without his involvement. Stokes also highlighted Brook's skills as a batter and said if he loves more responsibility on his shoulders with this team, "we don't know if that's going to show any more improvement in the skills that he's already got."
Coaching perspective
Brendon McCullum on captaincy discussions
Brendon McCullum, England's head coach, said there is no rush to appoint Stokes's successor. He said, "Those are the conversations we need to have in due course," adding that they have some time before the next Test series. McCullum emphasized that while no one can play or captain forever, they want to celebrate Stokes's time as captain and his contributions to English cricket before making such decisions.