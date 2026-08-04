Loading...
Home / News / Sports News / Ben Stokes discusses cricket's long-standing relationship with alcohol
Ben Stokes discusses cricket's long-standing relationship with alcohol
Stokes denied that the English cricket team has a drinking problem (Image Source: X/@cricketcomau)

Ben Stokes discusses cricket's long-standing relationship with alcohol

By Gaurav Tripathi
Aug 04, 2026
03:20 pm
What's the story

Former England captain Ben Stokes has opened up about the sport's long-standing relationship with alcohol. Speaking on the "For The Love Of Cricket" podcast with his teammates Stuart Broad and Jos Buttler, Stokes said that while cricket has become more professional over the years, its connection with alcohol remains unchanged. He said, "We are in 2026 now, where the game has gone more professional over the years. But one thing that has just stayed within cricket is its relationship with alcohol."

Culture clarification

Alcohol culture in cricket

Stokes was quick to clarify that he doesn't think the English cricket team has a drinking problem.

He said, "I would just say cricket has a culture that is associated with alcohol."

Stokes also admitted that many people involved in cricket have had bad relationships with alcohol over the years.

Personal journey

Stokes on his relationship with alcohol

Stokes also opened up about his own relationship with alcohol, saying it has been potentially dangerous at times.

He said, "I have had relationships with alcohol over my career that have been potentially dangerous." However, he added that this is completely different from his current self.

Stokes also spoke about how the relationship between cricket and alcohol has remained unchanged since the 1980s despite improvements in the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Saga 

Stokes's recent nightclub brawl 

During the recent England-New Zealand Test series, which marked Stokes's international retirement, the all-rounder was once again at the heart of a drinking controversy.

This saw him embroiled in a late-night brawl at a Chelsea nightclub.

Following this saga, Stokes and pacer Gus Atkinson were banned for the second Test before coming back for the series finale.

Notably, the duo broke the curfew imposed by the England team management.

ADVERTISEMENT

Past incidents

Stokes's previous controversies

This wasn't the first time Stokes was at the center of a controversy.

He was previously suspended by England after a violent altercation outside a Bristol nightclub in 2017.

The incident was caught on video and led to him being charged with affray.

However, he was later cleared of the charge when it emerged he had acted in defense of two gay men subject to homophobic abuse.

Future aspirations

Other updates from the podcast

Stokes also revealed his future plans, saying he is currently pursuing his level three coaching while still playing.

He said, "When the day comes that I'm not playing anymore, I'd love to be able to have all that stuff signed off and done."

The former captain also expressed surprise at Joe Root succeeding him as captain instead of vice-captain Harry Brook.

ADVERTISEMENT