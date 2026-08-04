Ben Stokes discusses cricket's long-standing relationship with alcohol
What's the story
Former England captain Ben Stokes has opened up about the sport's long-standing relationship with alcohol. Speaking on the "For The Love Of Cricket" podcast with his teammates Stuart Broad and Jos Buttler, Stokes said that while cricket has become more professional over the years, its connection with alcohol remains unchanged. He said, "We are in 2026 now, where the game has gone more professional over the years. But one thing that has just stayed within cricket is its relationship with alcohol."
Culture clarification
Alcohol culture in cricket
Stokes was quick to clarify that he doesn't think the English cricket team has a drinking problem.
He said, "I would just say cricket has a culture that is associated with alcohol."
Stokes also admitted that many people involved in cricket have had bad relationships with alcohol over the years.
Personal journey
Stokes on his relationship with alcohol
Stokes also opened up about his own relationship with alcohol, saying it has been potentially dangerous at times.
He said, "I have had relationships with alcohol over my career that have been potentially dangerous." However, he added that this is completely different from his current self.
Stokes also spoke about how the relationship between cricket and alcohol has remained unchanged since the 1980s despite improvements in the game.
Saga
Stokes's recent nightclub brawl
During the recent England-New Zealand Test series, which marked Stokes's international retirement, the all-rounder was once again at the heart of a drinking controversy.
This saw him embroiled in a late-night brawl at a Chelsea nightclub.
Following this saga, Stokes and pacer Gus Atkinson were banned for the second Test before coming back for the series finale.
Notably, the duo broke the curfew imposed by the England team management.
Past incidents
Stokes's previous controversies
This wasn't the first time Stokes was at the center of a controversy.
He was previously suspended by England after a violent altercation outside a Bristol nightclub in 2017.
The incident was caught on video and led to him being charged with affray.
However, he was later cleared of the charge when it emerged he had acted in defense of two gay men subject to homophobic abuse.
Future aspirations
Other updates from the podcast
Stokes also revealed his future plans, saying he is currently pursuing his level three coaching while still playing.
He said, "When the day comes that I'm not playing anymore, I'd love to be able to have all that stuff signed off and done."
The former captain also expressed surprise at Joe Root succeeding him as captain instead of vice-captain Harry Brook.