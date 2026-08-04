Ben Stokes questions Harry Brook's Test captaincy snub: Details here
What's the story
Former England Test captain Ben Stokes has questioned the decision to overlook Harry Brook for the captaincy. Stokes retired from international cricket during the third Test against New Zealand last month after four years as skipper. Despite having served as Stokes's vice-captain since the start of the Ashes in the winter, he was not appointed as Stokes's successor, with Joe Root instead reappointed for a second stint.
Decision explained
Rob Key on Brook's captaincy exclusion
Rob Key, England's managing director of men's cricket, said it was "too soon" for Brook to take on the captaincy.
This comes after Root captained the second Test against New Zealand ahead of his fellow Yorkshireman when Stokes was stood down for disciplinary reasons.
The decision has drawn questions from Stokes, who had backed Brook for the permanent Test role after his retirement.
Captaincy concerns
Give it to them: Stokes on Brook's vice-captaincy
Stokes questioned the logic behind Brook's vice-captaincy and his subsequent exclusion from captaincy.
"If you think someone is going to be a good captain or a good leader, just give it to them," Stokes said on the For the Love of Cricket podcast.
"Brooky was made vice-captain - I'm not there any more, but even when I missed that Test match, I was like, 'he's vice captain?' I sort of understood the reasoning why they were saying it, but what message is that sending to him?
He's vice-captain, and the captain is not playing, but he's not captain."
Future plans
I want to coach England 1 day: Stokes
Stokes revealed he had hoped to continue until next year's Ashes against Australia but decided the New Zealand series would be his last as a Test cricketer.
He also expressed his desire to coach England one day after already helping at training camps with the second-string England Lions.
"I know what I want to do in terms of staying in the game, which is to be a coach," Stokes said.
Statement
Here's what Stokes said on Root's captaincy
Root will now operate with a new coach in Stephen Fleming after Brendon McCullum's departure in the aftermath of Stokes's retirement.
"I wish him [Root] nothing but success. I hope he goes on and achieves amazing things in his role as captain and I think he's going to really enjoy it with Flem [Fleming]. He's a great man," said Stokes.