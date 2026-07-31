Why Harry Brook wasn't elevated as England's Test captain?
What's the story
Rob Key, the England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) managing director of men's cricket, has said that it was "too soon" to make Harry Brook the captain of England's Test team. The statement comes after Joe Root was reappointed as the full-time skipper. Stephen Fleming was also named as England's new head coach following Ben Stokes's retirement and Brendon McCullum's exit from the role.
Brook's ascent
Brook was overlooked again
Brook, who captains England in white-ball cricket, was made vice-captain ahead of last year's Ashes.
He has served as Stokes's deputy since then.
However, he wasn't promoted when Stokes missed the second Test against New Zealand earlier this summer.
Despite showing interest in the role, Brook has missed out on it again this time around.
Captaincy choice
'It's just too soon for Harry Brook'
Key revealed that he and Fleming had a long discussion about the captaincy before his appointment.
They both agreed that Root, who has captained England in a record 65 Tests, was the right man for the job at this time.
"It's just too soon for Harry Brook," Key said. "This feels the right time for Joe Root."
Past challenges
Root set to return as England's Test captain
Root had earlier admitted that he had an "unhealthy relationship" with the role during his last stint as skipper.
It ended with just one win in 17 Tests amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, he enjoyed working with McCullum during that New Zealand Test and now looks forward to building a new relationship with Fleming, who is highly respected for his leadership skills from his playing days.
Future prospects
Brook still a long-term candidate for the role
Despite not being chosen this time, Key believes that Brook is still a long-term candidate for the role.
"I think he is still developing as a player and a person, really," Key said of Brook.
He added that the Test match job is the biggest in English cricket and thinks it's perfect now with Joe Root taking charge while Harry continues his white-ball project and learns to become an outstanding leader.