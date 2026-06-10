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Explained: England players' nightclub brawl after late-night drinking session
The fight reportedly broke out over tables in the club's VIP area

Explained: England players' nightclub brawl after late-night drinking session

By Parth Dhall
Jun 10, 2026
09:28 am
What's the story

Ben Stokes, England's Test captain, is once again at the heart of a drinking controversy. The latest saw him embroiled in a late-night brawl at a Chelsea nightclub. The incident happened after he celebrated England's Test victory over New Zealand at Lord's with his teammate Gus Atkinson and some England rugby internationals. According to a report by Daily Mail, the fight reportedly broke out over tables in the club's VIP area.

Incident details

Details of the brawl

As per the report, Stokes and Atkinson were hanging out with England rugby internationals at South West London's White Horse in Parsons Green on Sunday evening. However, the brawl broke out hours later at Rex Rooms, a nightclub known for its late-night revelry. Saracens player Totoa Auvua, 21, allegedly threw a punch at Atkinson but ended up hitting an England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) security guard instead. Despite the chaos, both Stokes and Atkinson are believed to be unharmed.

Investigation underway

ECB launches investigation

The report added that Stokes "hovered by the bar, ordering 'enormous' rounds including 'plenty' of double rum and cokes at up to £25 each, before leaving at 11pm." Meanwhile, the ECB has launched an investigation into a potential breach of team protocols. The governing body confirmed that Stokes and Atkinson were present at the nightclub when the incident occurred. The duo broke the curfew imposed by the England team management after the forgettable Australia tour.

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Past incidents

Stokes's previous controversies

Notably, this isn't the first time Stokes has been at the center of a controversy. He was previously suspended by England after a violent altercation outside a Bristol nightclub. The incident was caught on video and led to him being charged with affray. However, he was later cleared of the charge when it emerged he had acted in defense of two gay men subject to homophobic abuse.

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Uncertain future

Potential repercussions for Stokes and Atkinson

After breaching the team's curfew, Stokes is reportedly contemplating leaving England's captaincy. He may face a suspension for the remainder of the three-match series against New Zealand. Atkinson could face a lesser punishment, possibly a one-match ban, which would keep him out of the 2nd Test at The Oval. The ECB is currently gathering more information before announcing the squad for the same.

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