Why Ben Stokes can step down as England's Test captain

Leadership concerns

Stokes might act first

George Dobell, a senior correspondent at The Cricketer, said he had been told Stokes could step down voluntarily instead of waiting for disciplinary action. "I fear from everything I hear that Stokes is going to act first. And, regretfully, I hear that he is going to step down and possibly even retire," Dobell told talkSPORT. He added that this would be "hugely regrettable" as it would mark the end of a 15-year career at the top level.