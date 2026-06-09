Why Ben Stokes can step down as England's Test captain
What's the story
According to a report by talkSPORT, England Test captain Ben Stokes is considering stepping down from his role and possibly retiring from cricket altogether. The speculation comes after a nightclub incident involving him and teammate Gus Atkinson, which has prompted an investigation by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). The incident took place hours after England's 115-run victory over New Zealand in the first Test at Lord's on Sunday.
Leadership concerns
Stokes might act first
George Dobell, a senior correspondent at The Cricketer, said he had been told Stokes could step down voluntarily instead of waiting for disciplinary action. "I fear from everything I hear that Stokes is going to act first. And, regretfully, I hear that he is going to step down and possibly even retire," Dobell told talkSPORT. He added that this would be "hugely regrettable" as it would mark the end of a 15-year career at the top level.
Incident details
ECB statement on Stokes-Atkinson's nightclub incident
The ECB, on Monday, confirmed that Stokes and Atkinson were involved in an incident while celebrating England's victory over New Zealand. "Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson were present at a nightclub in the early hours of Monday morning when an incident took place," the ECB statement said. "We are currently seeking further information, and an announcement regarding the squad for the second test will be made in due course."
Team dynamics
Speculations of a rift between Stokes and McCullum
Moreover, there have been reports of a rift between Stokes and England head coach Brendon McCullum since the Ashes. Some speculate that he could use this controversy as an opportunity to step away from his role. Another possibility is that Stokes could take a break from cricket, having previously done so in 2021 for mental health reasons before succeeding Joe Root as England captain a year later.
Upcoming match
England to wait for further developments
England are likely to wait until they hear from Stokes before announcing their squad for the second Test against New Zealand. Neither Stokes nor Atkinson is expected to play in the remaining matches of the series. This comes after England reintroduced a team curfew following criticism over drinking and discipline-related issues during their Ashes tour of Australia.