Ben Stokes has clocked these numbers in Test cricket
What's the story
England's Test cricket captain Ben Stokes has announced his retirement from international cricket. The decision comes on the penultimate day of England's Test series decider against New Zealand at Trent Bridge. Stokes, who has had a stellar 15-year career with England and a four-year stint as Test captain, signs off as one of the greatest all-rounders in the history of the game. On this note, we look at his stats and records in the Test format.
Bowling
Over 250 wickets in the format
Stokes bowled two stellar spells in his farewell match, clocking figures worth 4/70 and 2/49. The right-arm pacer finished his Test career with 252 scalps from 122 matches at an average of 31.03. His tally includes 10 four-wicket hauls and six four-fers. Stokes, whose best Test figures read 6/22, is eighth in terms of bowlers with the most Test wickets for the Brits.
Batting
7,000-plus runs with the bat
The veteran also scored 7,273 Test runs at an average of 34.46. He hit 14 centuries and 37 fifties with the best score of 258. Notably, Stokes signs off as the batter with the most Test sixes (138). He is currently the 11th-highest run-getter for England in the Test format. Stokes's only double-hundred was a stellar 258 against South Africa in the 2016 Cape Town Test.
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Stokes belongs to this club
During the ongoing Trent Bridge Test, Stokes became only the second all-rounder to attain the Test double of 7,000 runs and 250 wickets. He joined South African legend Jacques Kallis (13,289 runs and 292 wickets) on this elite list.
Feats
Fastest 250 in Test history
Stokes holds the record for the fastest 250 in Test cricket history, reaching the milestone in just 196 balls during his spectacular innings of 258 against the Proteas team. His 258 also remains the highest Test score by a number-six batter. Stokes and Gus Atkinson happen to be the only England all-rounders to record a century and a fifer in the same Test match since 2000. The former recorded 141 and 5/72 in the Manchester Test against India last year.
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Historic stand with Bairstow
During his marathon 258-run knock against South Africa, Stokes added a massive 399 runs alongside Jonny Bairstow. This remained the highest sixth-wicket stand in Test history before West Indies stars Amir Jangoo and Roston Chase overtook the duo with a 401-run partnership against Sri Lanka last week.
Captaincy
24 wins as England Test skipper
During his tenure as the team's Test captain, Stokes led England to 24 wins in 44 Tests (17 losses). Only Joe Root (27) and Michael Vaughan (26) recorded more wins while leading the Three Lions in the longest format.