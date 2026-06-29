Stokes signs off as one of the greatest all-rounders in the history of the game

Ben Stokes has clocked these numbers in Test cricket

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:44 pm Jun 29, 202612:44 pm

What's the story

England's Test cricket captain Ben Stokes has announced his retirement from international cricket. The decision comes on the penultimate day of England's Test series decider against New Zealand at Trent Bridge. Stokes, who has had a stellar 15-year career with England and a four-year stint as Test captain, signs off as one of the greatest all-rounders in the history of the game. On this note, we look at his stats and records in the Test format.