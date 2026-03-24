'Hardest period of my captaincy': Stokes on recent Test failures

England's Test cricket captain Ben Stokes has described the last three months as the "hardest period" of his captaincy. The remark comes after England's dismal 4-1 defeat in a five-Test series against Australia, which concluded in January. Despite the disappointing results, Stokes is determined to lead a revival with his current leadership team comprising managing director Rob Key and coach Brendon McCullum .

Resilience Stokes's emotional Instagram post In an emotional Instagram post, Stokes said he is determined to learn from his mistakes during this difficult phase of his captaincy. He emphasized that Key and McCullum are still the right people to be with him on this journey. "Being England captain is the greatest honor a player can be given and I do not take it for granted," Stokes wrote in the post.

Acceptance 'You learn more from failure than success' Stokes admitted that the last three months have tested him in many ways, calling it the hardest period of his captaincy journey. He also acknowledged that he and his team have made mistakes along the way but are ready to learn from them. "you learn more from failure than success," he said, adding that they are passionate about taking this team forward.

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Dedication Stokes vows to give his all for England Stokes also expressed his love for cricket and the England team, saying he has much more to give to this role. I F*****G love cricket, I F*****G love this team, I F*****G love being England captain, he said in the post. He added that they appreciate all their supporters and aim to bring them happiness and pride through their performances in the future.

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