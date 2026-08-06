Ben Stokes eyeing Major League Cricket stint: All we know
What's the story
Ben Stokes, the former England captain, is reportedly eyeing a stint in Major League Cricket (MLC) during the 2027 English summer. The development all but confirms that Stokes is unlikely to make an international comeback for next year's Ashes series against Australia. Despite England managing director Rob Key leaving the door open for a possible return, Stokes has been firm on his decision to retire from international cricket.
Scheduling conflict
MLC vs Ashes clash
The 2027 Ashes series will be held from June 18 to August 2, with matches scheduled at Trent Bridge, Lord's, Edgbaston, Southampton, and The Oval.
However, MLC has traditionally taken place in June and July.
If Stokes is indeed considering an MLC opportunity during that time, it would leave little room for him to prepare for a return to England's squad.
County cricket focus
Stokes committed to Durham
Despite his potential MLC involvement, Stokes has reiterated his commitment to Durham for the County Championship.
He is likely to continue playing for the team, but may not participate in the T20 Blast.
This arrangement could give him enough time to play in the US without completely stepping away from county cricket.
Regulatory flexibility
What about ECB's stance?
While it is unlikely that the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) would stop Stokes from joining MLC, their No-Objection Certificate rules do not usually allow contracted county players to play in overseas leagues during clashes with the English domestic season.
However, given Stokes's unique situation of having retired from international cricket and seemingly dropped the Blast and Hundred from his plans, he could be granted more leeway.
Retirement
Stokes's retirement and numbers
Stokes announced his retirement from international cricket midway through the third and final Test against New Zealand in June.
The 35-year-old missed the preceding Test after breaching a midnight curfew while celebrating England's victory in the series opener.
Stokes, who bowed out as one of the greatest Test all-rounders, has 3,027 runs and 93 wickets in T20 cricket.