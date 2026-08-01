Premier League: Bournemouth sign Benfica defender Antonio Silva

Silva, who is just 22 years old, has already played 183 games for Benfica across all competitions, scoring 10 times.

He has also made 20 international appearances for Portugal and was part of the squad at the 2022 Qatar World Cup when he was just 19.

The young defender was named the best defender in the Portuguese league during the 2022/23 season.

He has won Primeira Liga with Benfica in 2022-23 besides Taça da Liga in 2024-25 and Supertaça Cândido de Oliveira in 2023 and 2025.

For Portugal, he won the UEFA Nations League honor in 2024-25.