Premier League: Bournemouth sign Benfica defender Antonio Silva
What's the story
Bournemouth have announced the signing of Portugal international defender Antonio Silva from Benfica. The transfer deal is worth £21.4 million with an additional £4.3 million in add-ons, as per Sky Sports News. Silva expressed his excitement over the move, saying he was looking forward to playing for Bournemouth and competing in the Premier League. Silva is now Bournemouth's 2nd signing of the summer under new head coach Marco Rose.
Career highlights
Silva's experience at just 22 years of age
Silva, who is just 22 years old, has already played 183 games for Benfica across all competitions, scoring 10 times.
He has also made 20 international appearances for Portugal and was part of the squad at the 2022 Qatar World Cup when he was just 19.
The young defender was named the best defender in the Portuguese league during the 2022/23 season.
He has won Primeira Liga with Benfica in 2022-23 besides Taça da Liga in 2024-25 and Supertaça Cândido de Oliveira in 2023 and 2025.
For Portugal, he won the UEFA Nations League honor in 2024-25.
Strategic signing
Bournemouth fill center-back void with Silva signing
Bournemouth were on the lookout for a center-back after Marcos Senesi's summer departure.
Silva fits the bill perfectly as he is tall, strong defensively, and prefers to play on the left side of defense.
The club sees him as a player with a proven winning mentality and European experience.
His age also works well for the club and they could cash in heavily in the future if the player makes an impression.
Words
'I can't wait to get started'
"I am very happy to be here," Silva said.
"It's a pleasure to play for Bournemouth and in the Premier League. I can't wait to start the season with my team-mates and I'm excited to be here," he added.
"The mentality is always to win. I will try my best, and I will play for the fans. We have everything here that helps us perform on the pitch, and I can't wait to get started."
Twitter Post
Silva!
António Silva 🇵🇹— AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) August 1, 2026
The latest young talent to choose AFC Bournemouth 🤝🍒 pic.twitter.com/Vu4dUeWGrJ