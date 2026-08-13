A look at most prolific all-rounders (active)
What's the story
With the quadrennial ICC ODI World Cup approaching, the stocks of high-quality all-rounders are likely to rise, especially given South Africa's two-paced decks. With the format being batting-friendly, teams have been eyeing all-rounders who can strengthen the lower order while batting at No. 8. On this note, have a look at some of the most prolific active all-rounders in international cricket.
Pandya
Hardik Pandya (India)
Despite being away from Test cricket, Hardik Pandya remains one of the leading all-rounders in international cricket.
His ability to bat at several junctures and bolster India with high-quality fast-bowling makes him a valuable asset.
Although perpetual injuries have cut short Pandya's appearances, the all-rounder is closing in on 2,000 runs and 100 wickets in ODIs.
He has already achieved the double of 2,000 runs and 100 wickets in T20Is.
Curran
Sam Curran (England)
Like the Indian all-rounder, England's Sam Curran has also played all three formats. He remains one of the most versatile players, having played franchise cricket around the globe.
The 2022 ICC T20 World Cup Player of the Tournament, Curran has several variations in his seam-bowling, along with a natural left-arm angle.
At 28, Curran still has plenty of time to rebuild his Test career.
Raza
Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe)
Although Sikandar Raza is over 40, the Zimbabwe veteran is one of the most accomplished all-rounders across formats.
Also an astute leader, Raza is an active part of Zimbabwe's core group in each of the three formats.
Apart from international cricket, the spin-bowling all-rounder has featured in multiple franchise tournaments.
At present, Raza has over 9,000 runs and 200 wickets across formats.
Chase
Roston Chase (West Indies)
West Indies' Roston Chase, the fourth-ranked ICC T20I all-rounder, is another candidate on this list.
From being a specialist off-spinner to becoming a potent middle-order batter, Chase has been bolstering the Windies with his all-round skills.
As Cricinfo mentions, Roston Chase has earned the nickname "Crisis Man" for bailing out WI.
Chase has six Test tons and nearly 100 wickets in the format.
Jadeja
Ravindra Jadeja (India)
Ravindra Jadeja, another Indian all-rounder, features in this elite club.
The southpaw keeps earning extra points for his acrobatic fielding and stunning throws.
The combination of his reliable lower-order runs, left-arm spin, and elite fielding makes Jadeja one of the most complete all-rounders.
While Jadeja has retired from T20Is, he is still the top-ranked all-rounder in Tests.