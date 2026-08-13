A look at most prolific all-rounders (active) 

Despite being away from Test cricket, Hardik Pandya remains one of the leading all-rounders in international cricket.

His ability to bat at several junctures and bolster India with high-quality fast-bowling makes him a valuable asset.

Although perpetual injuries have cut short Pandya's appearances, the all-rounder is closing in on 2,000 runs and 100 wickets in ODIs.

He has already achieved the double of 2,000 runs and 100 wickets in T20Is.