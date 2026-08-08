Listing the best bowling figures for Afghanistan in ODIs 

Rashid's heroics in the aforementioned game take the third spot as he claimed six wickets for just 34 runs in his 7.4 overs.

The spinner opened his account by breaking a 2nd-wicket stand worth 72 runs by dismissing Andrew Balbirnie (36).

Harry Tector (5), Curtis Campher (23), and Benjamin Calitz (27) were the other recognized batters who became Rashid's victims.

He also claimed the final two wickets as Ireland went from 198/5 to 207/10.