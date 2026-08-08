Listing the best bowling figures for Afghanistan in ODIs
What's the story
Team Afghanistan has taken a 1-0 lead in the five-match ODI series against Ireland after a thumping 92-run victory in the second match. The game was played at Bready Cricket Club and was marred by rain delays. A fantastic six-wicket haul from Rashid headlined the win as the hosts were folded for 207 while chasing 300. On this note, we look at the best bowling figures for Afghanistan in ODIs.
#3
Rashid Khan - 6/34 vs Ireland, 2026
Rashid's heroics in the aforementioned game take the third spot as he claimed six wickets for just 34 runs in his 7.4 overs.
The spinner opened his account by breaking a 2nd-wicket stand worth 72 runs by dismissing Andrew Balbirnie (36).
Harry Tector (5), Curtis Campher (23), and Benjamin Calitz (27) were the other recognized batters who became Rashid's victims.
He also claimed the final two wickets as Ireland went from 198/5 to 207/10.
#2
Allah Ghazanfar - 6/26 vs Bangladesh, 2024
Mystery spinner Allah Ghazanfar takes the second place, having put on a brilliant performance against Bangladesh in the 2024 Sharjah affair.
He picked six wickets for 26 runs from just 6.3 overs.
This caused Bangladesh's score to tumble from 120/2 to an all-out 143 in mere 8.4 overs.
Afghanistan had earlier scored 235/10 before bowling out the Tigers.
#1
Rashid Khan - 7/18 vs West Indies, 2017
Rashid also happens to be the only bowler with a seven-wicket haul in ODIs.
He was simply sensational against West Indies in the 2017 Gros Islet match.
Rashid bowled 8.4 overs and gave away just 18 runs while picking up seven wickets.
His stellar performance helped Afghanistan bundle out the Caribbean team for just 149 runs after posting a total of 212/6.
These are still the fourth-best bowling figures in ODI history.