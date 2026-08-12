Indian bowlers with best innings figures in Sri Lanka (Tests) 

Former off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is one of the two Indians with a six-wicket haul in Sri Lanka.

He made the ball talk on Day 1 of the 2015 Galle affair.

The ace spinner triggered a collapse that saw the islanders being bundled out for 183 despite being once placed at 139/5.

Ashwin recorded his then-best overseas figures of 6/46 in 13.4 overs, though India later lost this Test by 63 runs.

The spinner claimed a four-fer in his second outing, completing 10 wickets in the match.