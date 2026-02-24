Mooney entered the 3,000-run mark in her 93rd ODI appearance

Beth Mooney becomes seventh Australian with 3,000 WODI runs: Stats

By Parth Dhall 03:27 pm Feb 24, 202603:27 pm

What's the story

Australian batter Beth Mooney has completed 3,000 runs in WODI cricket. Mooney reached the landmark in the opening match against India at Brisbane's Allan Border Field on Tuesday. The Aussie batter attained the feat with her third run of the match. Notably, Mooney is the seventh batter with 3,000 WODI runs for Australia. Here are the key stats.