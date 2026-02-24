Beth Mooney becomes seventh Australian with 3,000 WODI runs: Stats
By Parth Dhall
Feb 24, 2026 03:27 pm
What's the story
Australian batter Beth Mooney has completed 3,000 runs in WODI cricket. Mooney reached the landmark in the opening match against India at Brisbane's Allan Border Field on Tuesday. The Aussie batter attained the feat with her third run of the match. Notably, Mooney is the seventh batter with 3,000 WODI runs for Australia. Here are the key stats.
Milestone
Mooney joins these players
Mooney entered the 3,000-run mark in her 93rd ODI appearance. She joined Belinda Clark (4,844), Karen Rolton (4,814), Meg Lanning (4,602), Ellyse Perry (4,504), Alyssa Healy (3,613), and Alex Blackwell (3,492) among Australians. Only three other Australians have scored 2,500-plus runs in the format. As of now, Mooney averages a remarkable 48-plus in WODI cricket.