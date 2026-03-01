Beth Mooney smashes her sixth WODI century: Key stats
What's the story
Australia racked up a mammoth 409/7 (50 overs) in the third and final WODI against India at Bellerive Oval, Hobart. The Women in Yellow rode on magnificent tons by skipper Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney. While Healy ensured a smooth first half, Mooney's unbeaten 106 added the finishing touch. She was involved in multiple 50-plus stands throughout the innings. Here are the key stats.
Stats
A look at her stats
As mentioned, this was Mooney's sixth century in WODI cricket. She also has 20 half-centuries to her name. Mooney, Australia's mainstay batter across formats, has raced to 3,210 runs from 95 WODIs at an average of 50.15. Her tally includes a strike rate of 89.46. As of now, she is one of only seven players with 3,000-plus runs for Australia in WODIs.