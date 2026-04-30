Bhuvneshwar Kumar becomes second Indian with 350 T20 wickets: Stats

Star pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has become the second Indian to take 350 wickets in T20 cricket. Bhuvneshwar reached the landmark in Match 42 of IPL 2026 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. He attained the feat with his first wicket of the match. Bhuvneshwar, one of the most astute bowlers, is the highest wicket-taker among pacers in IPL history. Here are the key stats.

Information Bhuvi takes a three-fer against GT Bhuvneshwar started by conceding 12 runs in the 1st over. He then bounced back by dismissing GT opener Sai Sudharsan in the 3rd over. In the 5th over, he got the vital wicket of Shubman Gill (43). He got Jos Buttler's wicket in

Milestone Bhuvneshwar only behind Chahal According to ESPNcricinfo, Bhuvneshwar is only behind Yuzvendra Chahal in terms of T20 wickets among Indians. The latter tops the tally with 391 wickets. Jasprit Bumrah is the only other Indian bowler with 340-plus T20 wickets (347). Bhuvneshwar now owns 352 wickets in 325 T20 matches. Across 324 innings, he has an average of 24.51. His tally includes five fifers and five four-fers.

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Wickets 90 wickets for Team India in T20Is In a stellar T20 career, Bhuvneshwar has played for India, India A, Uttar Pradesh, Pune Warriors, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Bhuvneshwar is among the seven Indian bowlers with 90-plus T20I wickets. Across 87 T20Is for India, he took 90 wickets at an average of 23.10. He is the only Indian pacer with multiple T20I fifers (2).

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Information Second-most wickets in IPL Earlier this month, Bhuvneshwar became the only pacer to complete 200 wickets in the IPL. From 199 IPL games, he owns 215 wickets at an average of under 27. He is only behind Chahal (228) in terms of IPL wickets.