'Good if that happens': Bhuvneshwar Kumar on his India return 

Despite being away from India's white-ball teams, Bhuvneshwar has been a regular feature in the IPL.

He joined RCB at the IPL 2025 mega auction and has since taken 45 wickets in 30 matches.

The pacer recently played for Lucknow Falcons in the UPT20 League, where he took 14 wickets in 11 matches, including best figures of 4/10 against Meerut Mavericks on September 3.