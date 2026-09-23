A look at 5 big controversies in Indian cricket history

The 2001 India-South Africa Test series was embroiled in controversy after match referee Mike Denness took disciplinary action against several Indian players.

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar was charged with allegedly tampering with the ball, with several Indian players facing penalties.

The BCCI strongly objected to Denness' decisions, which resulted in his ouster from the third Test. The game was subsequently denied official status.

Tendulkar was later found not guilty of ball-tampering.