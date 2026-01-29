India's biggest T20I defeats at home (by runs)
What's the story
After losing successive matches, New Zealand finally beat India in the 4th T20I at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. The Black Caps racked up 215/7 in 20 overs on the back of Tim Seifert's 36-ball 62. They later restricted India to 165 to win their first match of the series. India's 50-run defeat is now their second-biggest in home T20Is (by runs).
#1
51 runs vs South Africa, Mullanpur, 2025
In December 2025, South Africa thrashed India in the 2nd T20I in Mullanpur. The match held in New Chandigarh saw South Africa score 213/4 in 20 overs. Quinton de Kock smashed a solid 90. India, who were off to a poor start, perished for 162. They lost by 51 runs. This remains India's biggest defeat in home T20Is (by runs).
#2
50 runs vs New Zealand, Vizag, 2026
India's latest defeat versus NZ is their only other by a 50-plus margin in home T20Is. The hosts, who were a batter short in Ishan Kishan's absence, failed to chase 216. Although Shivam Dube's blistering 65 (23) kept India alive, his run-out was the final nail in the coffin. India's previous second-biggest defeat was by 49 runs (vs SA, Indore, 2022).
Information
India's biggest T20I victory
It is worth noting that India's biggest T20I victory (by runs) also came against New Zealand at home. The 2023 Ahmedabad T20I saw India thrash the Kiwis by a massive 168 runs. NZ perished for 66 while chasing 235.