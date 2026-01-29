India's biggest T20I defeats at home (by runs)

After losing successive matches, New Zealand finally beat India in the 4th T20I at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. The Black Caps racked up 215/7 in 20 overs on the back of Tim Seifert's 36-ball 62. They later restricted India to 165 to win their first match of the series. India's 50-run defeat is now their second-biggest in home T20Is (by runs).

#1 51 runs vs South Africa, Mullanpur, 2025 In December 2025, South Africa thrashed India in the 2nd T20I in Mullanpur. The match held in New Chandigarh saw South Africa score 213/4 in 20 overs. Quinton de Kock smashed a solid 90. India, who were off to a poor start, perished for 162. They lost by 51 runs. This remains India's biggest defeat in home T20Is (by runs).

#2 50 runs vs New Zealand, Vizag, 2026 India's latest defeat versus NZ is their only other by a 50-plus margin in home T20Is. The hosts, who were a batter short in Ishan Kishan's absence, failed to chase 216. Although Shivam Dube's blistering 65 (23) kept India alive, his run-out was the final nail in the coffin. India's previous second-biggest defeat was by 49 runs (vs SA, Indore, 2022).

