New Zealand down India in 4th T20I: Report and stats

The New Zealand cricket team defeated hosts India in the 4th T20I of the 5-match series. The visitors picked up their first win of the series, having been defeated in the first three matches. Being asked to bat, the Kiwis scored 215/7 in 20 overs. Tim Seifert shone with a terrific fifty. In response, India were bowled out for 165 in 18.4 overs.

Summary Summary of the contest Devon Conway and Seifert added 100 runs for the first wicket and that helped NZ set the platform. India hit back with regular wickets thereafter. However, an unbeaten 39 from Daryl Mitchell helped NZ get to 215/7. In response, India were off to a poor start and were reduced to 82/5. A blistering knock from Shivam Dube provided entertainment for fans before NZ won.

Conway Devon Conway goes past 7,000 runs in T20 cricket Conway scored a 23-ball 44. He slammed four fours and three sixes (SR: 191.30). With his 11th run, he reached a milestone of 7,000 in T20s. As per ESPNcricinfo, the southpaw required 218 innings and 229 matches to complete the milestone. He has raced to 7,033 runs at 39.73 (100s: 2, 50s: 55). He has scored 1,739 T20I runs for New Zealand at 35.48.

Advertisement

Seifert Tim Seifert hammers 4th T20I fifty versus India Seifert's 62-run knock was laced with seven fours and three sixes. He now owns 1,948 T20I runs from 80 matches (75 innings) at 29.96. This was his 13th fifty in T20Is (SR: 143.44). Versus India, he owns 420 runs from 13 matches at 35 (50s: 4). In T20s, he owns 7,081 runs at 28.66 from 306 matches (282 innings).

Advertisement

Feats Partnership feats attained by Conway and Seifert The partnership between Conway and Seifert was the third instance of New Zealand posting a 100-plus stand against India in T20Is (any wicket). This was also the 2nd century-plus partnership (opening wicket) for the Kiwis against India. Notably, all three of NZ's 100-plus stands versus India have come in India.

Information Mitchell shines with an unbeaten 39 Mitchell hammered an 18-ball 39*. He hit two fours and three sixes. In 94 T20Is, he has amassed 1,773 runs at 27.27 (SR: 140.6). Versus India, he now owns 340 runs from 18 matches at 22.66.

Sixes Glenn Phillips becomes third NZ batter with 100 T20I sixes New Zealand dasher Glenn Phillips became the third batter from his country to complete 100 T20I sixes. He hit one six in a score of 24 from 16 balls. As per ESPNcricinfo, Phillips took 78 innings and 87 matches to complete 100 T20I sixes. The only other New Zealanders with this landmark are Martin Guptill (173) and Colin Munro (107).

Indian bowlers What about the Indian bowlers? Arshdeep Singh did well, claiming 2/33 from his 4 overs. In 75 T20Is, he owns 113 scalps at 19.44. Jasprit Bumrah was expensive by his standards. He picked 1/38 from four overs. Harshit Rana went wicktless and managed 0/54 from 4 overs. Ravi Bishnoi was expensive and managed 1/49 from 4 overs. Kuldeep Yadav finished with 2/39. He owns 94 wickets at 13.74.

Rinku Rinku Singh takes four catches Team India's Rinku Singh showed his mettle on the field, taking four catches. As per Cricbuzz, Rinku became the second Indian outfielder to take four catches in a T20 International after Ajinkya Rahane, against England at Edgbaston in 2014. In 179 T20 matches, Rinku has now claimed 106 catches. Meanwhile, 30 of his T20 catches have come for India in T20Is from 39 matches.

Abhishek Abhishek Sharma records his 11th duck in T20s India's Abhishek Sharma perished for a first-ball duck. Matt Henry dismissed the southpaw. Notably, it was Conway, who completed a superb catch, coming in from deep backward point and putting in a dive. As per ESPNcricinfo, the southpaw recorded his 11th duck overall in T20s. Meanwhile, this was his 3rd duck in T20Is for India. In 35 matches, he owns 1,267 runs at 37.26.

Information Rinku chips in with a score of 39 Promoted to bat at number four, Rinku did a decent job. He hit 39 from 30 balls with the help of two sixes and three fours. In 39 matches (27 matches), Rinku owns 633 runs for India at 45.21.

Dube Dube smashes 15-ball T20I half-century versus New Zealand Dube walked in when India were 63/4 in the 9th over. He brought up his fifty off 15 balls in the 13th over before getting out for 65. Dube's 15-ball 50 is now the third-fastest by an Indian player in T20Is. The record for the fastest T20I half-century for India is with Yuvraj Singh (12 balls). Abhishek is next, having taken 14 balls recently.

Do you know? Dube's record-breaking over against Ish Sodhi In the 12th over of India's innings, Dube hit Ish Sodhi for two fours and three sixes. The over produced 28 runs from Dube's bat and 29 overall. Dube recorded the joint-third most runs by an Indian batter in an over of a T20I match.

Stats Dube hammers his 5th fifty in T20Is Dube's 23-ball 65 was laced with 7 sixes and three fours. He struck at 282.61. With this knock, he has raced to 749 runs from 54 matches (39 innings) for India in T20Is at 28.8. This was his 5th fifty (SR: 149.20). Overall in T20s, Dube has amassed 3,706 runs from 192 matches (168 innings) at 30.88. He hammered his 17th T20 fifty.

Information Santner floors India with three wickets New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner bowled a solid spell worth 3/26 from 4 overs. In 126 matches, Santner has raced to 134 scalps for NZ in T20Is. He averages 23.08. Overall in T20s, he has 258 scalps at 24.15.