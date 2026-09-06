Listing India's biggest WT20I wins in terms of balls remaining 

India's triumph in the aforementioned Dubai games takes the fourth spot.

Pakistan, opting to bat, were bundled out for a mere 55 runs in 18.1 overs. This is now their lowest-ever T20I total.

India's spinners wreaked havoc on the Pakistan batting order with Shree Charani and Prema Rawat picking three wickets each while Deepti Sharma took two.

Despite a minor wobble in their chase at 29/3, Harmanpreet Kaur (18*) and Deepti Sharma (12*) steadied the innings as India (57/3) chased down the target in just 8.4 eight overs.