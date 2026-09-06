Listing India's biggest WT20I wins in terms of balls remaining
What's the story
In a historic Women's Asia Cup 2026 clash, the Indian women's cricket team thrashed their Pakistani counterparts by seven wickets with as many as 68 balls to spare. The match was held in Dubai on Saturday. This is India's biggest win over Pakistan in women's T20Is in terms of balls remaining and also one of their biggest wins in this format. On this note, we list down India's successful WT20I chases with 60 or fewer balls to spare.
#4
68 balls vs Pakistan, 2026
India's triumph in the aforementioned Dubai games takes the fourth spot.
Pakistan, opting to bat, were bundled out for a mere 55 runs in 18.1 overs. This is now their lowest-ever T20I total.
India's spinners wreaked havoc on the Pakistan batting order with Shree Charani and Prema Rawat picking three wickets each while Deepti Sharma took two.
Despite a minor wobble in their chase at 29/3, Harmanpreet Kaur (18*) and Deepti Sharma (12*) steadied the innings as India (57/3) chased down the target in just 8.4 eight overs.
#3
69 balls vs Sri Lanka, 2022
Team India was all over Sri Lanka in the final of the Women's Asia Cup T20 in Sylhet.
Batting first in the game, the Lankans managed just 65/9 despite batting their entire 20 overs.
For India, Renuka Singh was top-notch, claiming figures worth 3/5 in three overs.
Spin twins Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Sneh Rana also struck twice each.
In response, India (71/2) chased down the target with 69 balls to spare.
Smriti Mandhana made light work of the chase, having hammered a 25-ball 51*.
#3
70 balls vs Bangladesh, 2023
Veteran pacer Pooja Vastrakar put up a stunning show against Bangladesh in the semi-finals of the 2023 Asian Games.
She went on to claim a four-fer as Bangladesh were all out for 51 in 17.5 overs in Hangzhou.
India won the contest by eight wickets with 70 balls remaining.
Jemimah Rodrigues scored an unbeaten 20* to power the team.
#1
84 vs Thailand, 2022
India's biggest win by this measure remains the 84-ball victory over Thailand in Sylhet in the 2022 Women's Asia Cup.
The Women in Blue chased down 38 (40/1) in six overs after bundling out Thailand for just 37.
The team could survive only 15.1 overs as Sneh Rana (3/9) was the pick of the Indian bowlers.
Deepti Sharma and Rajeshwari Gayakwad took two wickets apiece.