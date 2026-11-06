Blair Tickner reflects on wife Sarah's battle with cancer
What's the story
New Zealand fast bowler Blair Tickner has spoken about the perspective he gained on life and cricket after his wife Sarah's long battle with cancer. Sarah was diagnosed with leukemia in April 2024 and underwent eight months of treatment before being discharged from the hospital on Christmas Eve that year. Since then, she has been in remission.
Career perspective
Tickner on the challenges he faced
Reflecting on his career, Tickner said it has been a mix of ups and downs. He felt a lot of pressure at the start but found it hard during Sarah's cancer treatment.
Now, he is looking forward to enjoying cricket more than ever.
"I'm just trying to enjoy my cricket and I've probably been a bit more myself," he said ahead of New Zealand's second ODI against India in Wellington.
Personal reflection
'I try to play with a smile on my face'
Tickner also emphasized that while cricket is important in his life, it doesn't consume all of it.
He said, "I try to play with a smile on my face, and it's a lot more than cricket."
He added that despite the challenges he has faced, he feels lucky to go home to his wife and daughter after every match.
Match highlights
Tickner had a blast in the 1st ODI against India
In the first ODI against India, which was marred by rain, Tickner managed to score an unexpected 34 runs off just 23 balls from No. 11.
He even joked about getting a promotion above his teammate Jacob Duffy, with whom he shared a 41-run partnership for the last wicket.
"I'm happy to move up to 10 - I just have to slowly make my way up to No. 3," he said jokingly.
Game expectations
Tickner hopes for bowler-friendly pitches in ODIs
Tickner hopes for similar conditions in the upcoming game as the one he played against England in Wellington, where he was named Player of the Match after taking four wickets and scoring an unbeaten 18 runs.
He also expressed his desire to see pitches favor bowlers more in ODIs than T20Is.
"As a bowler, [I'm] hoping for that," he said.