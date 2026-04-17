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New Zealand's Blair Tickner claims his 4th four-fer in ODIs
New Zealand cricket team pacer Blair Tickner claimed a four-wicket haul against Bangladesh (Image Source: X/@BLACKCAPS)

New Zealand's Blair Tickner claims his 4th four-fer in ODIs

By Rajdeep Saha
Apr 17, 2026
08:36 pm
What's the story

New Zealand cricket team pacer Blair Tickner claimed a four-wicket haul against Bangladesh in the 1st ODI at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. His exploits helped New Zealand beat the hosts by 26 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the series. Chasing a target of 248, the Bangladesh cricket team perished for a score of 221. Here are further details and stats.

Bowling

Tickner shines for the Kiwis: Summary

Tickner was introduced in the 7th over and he bowled four successive overs in the 1st spell. He was brought back in the 34th over for a three-over spell. His final spell started in the 44th over and he dismissed a struggling Mehidy Hasan Miraz (6). In the 46th over, Rishad Hossain and Shoriful Islam became his victims. Taskin Ahmed was his final wicket.

Stats

Tickner races to 29 ODI scalps

Playing his 17th ODI match, Tickner has raced to 29 wickets at 30.27. This was his 4th four-fer in ODIs. His economy rate reads 6.37. Versus Bangladesh, this was his maiden ODI encounter. As per ESPNcricinfo, Tickner is the 4th New Zealand bowler to take four-plus wickets against Bangladesh in an ODI at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka.

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Information

Nathan Smith picks 3/45 in 9.3 overs

Fellow Kiwi pacer Nathan Smith picked 3/45 in 9.3 overs. In 15 ODIs, he now owns 21 scalps at 30. His economy rate is 6.51. Smith was superb versus Bangladesh, dismissing Tanzid Hasan Tamim and Najmul Hossain Shanto upfront. Thereafter, he dismissed half-centurion Towhid Hridoy.

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