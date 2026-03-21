Bournemouth hold 10-man Manchester United to 2-2 draw: Key stats

Manchester United 's Harry Maguire was sent off and conceded a penalty just hours after being recalled to the England squad. The incident occurred during United's Premier League match against Bournemouth, which ended in a 2-2 draw. Despite the setback, Michael Carrick's team managed to maintain their position in the Champions League qualification race with a six-point cushion over Liverpool and seven points ahead of Chelsea.

Match details Maguire's red card changes the course of the match With 12 minutes remaining in normal time, Maguire was sent off for a desperate foul on Evanilson. The incident led to a penalty awarded to Bournemouth, which was expertly converted by Premier League's top-scoring teenager Junior Kroupi. This was Bournemouth's fifth consecutive draw and extended their unbeaten streak in the top flight to 11 matches.

Game highlights United take lead through Fernandes's penalty Despite creating several chances, United had to settle for a point. Djorde Petrovic was brilliant in the first half, saving attempts from Amad and Bruno Fernandes. Adrien Truffert also made a brilliant block to deny Ivorian on another occasion. United finally broke through on the hour mark when Matheus Cunha's trickery drew Alex Jimenez into a foul, leading to Fernandes scoring from the spot.

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Match turnaround A thrilling end to the match Just moments after United's second penalty appeal was turned down, Ryan Christie scored a quick equalizer for Bournemouth. However, James Hill inadvertently deflected an own goal at the back post to restore United's lead. But Bournemouth continued to threaten with Scott hitting a stunning effort against the bar before Maguire's red card changed the course of the match once again.

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Information Amad doesn't get awarded a penalty Premier League Match Centre took to X on the decision not to award Manchester United a penalty on Amad before Bournemouth's equalizer. "The referee's call of no penalty for a challenge by Truffert was checked and confirmed by VAR - with it deemed the contact was not sufficient for a foul."

Information A look at the points table After 31 matches, United remain third with 55 points. It was their 10th draw of the campaign. On the other hand, the Cherries are placed 10th and own 42 points. Bournemouth played their 15th draw of the season and 5 in a row.

Records (1) Records made by Iraola and Fernandes As per Opta, Andoni Iraola has faced Manchester United eight times in his career as a manager (W2 D4) and a player (W2), never losing against the Red Devils. Fernandes has now created 101 chances in 28 Premier League games this season. It's the fewest appearances to reach 100+ by a Man United player in a single campaign on record (since 2003-04), ahead of Ryan Giggs in 2006-07 (29).

Records (2) Contrasting records for United and Kroupi United are now the first team to take the lead more than once in both meetings with a side in a Premier League campaign but win neither, since Crystal Palace vs Southampton in 2004-05. Kroupi became the fourth teenager to score home and away against Manchester United in a Premier League campaign after Nicolas Anelka in 1998-99, Jermain Defoe in 2001-02 and Matty Longstaff in 2019-20.

Information Fernandes races to 106 goals in Man United colors In 28 Premier League matches this season, Fernandes has raced to 8 goals. He also owns 16 assists. Overall in the competition, he has bagged 70 goals (A67) from 223 matches. In 320 matches for United in all competitions, Fernandes has scored 106 goals.