Presenting bowlers with multiple hat-tricks in ODI cricket

Former Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga tops the list, being the only bowler to claim more than two ODI hat-tricks.

He accomplished the milestone thrice, with his first hat-trick coming against South Africa in the 2007 World Cup, where he took four wickets in four balls.

This remains the only double hat-trick in the format's history.

Malinga's second hat-trick was during the 2011 World Cup against Kenya, and the third against Australia later that year.