Presenting bowlers with multiple hat-tricks in ODI cricket
What's the story
A hat-trick in cricket is a rare and remarkable feat, especially in One Day Internationals (ODIs). Since the format's inception, more than 50 bowlers have achieved this milestone. The first-ever ODI hat-trick was taken by Pakistan's Jalal-ud-Din in 1982. On this note, we take a look at the five bowlers who have taken multiple hat-tricks in ODIs.
#1
Lasith Malinga - 3
Former Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga tops the list, being the only bowler to claim more than two ODI hat-tricks.
He accomplished the milestone thrice, with his first hat-trick coming against South Africa in the 2007 World Cup, where he took four wickets in four balls.
This remains the only double hat-trick in the format's history.
Malinga's second hat-trick was during the 2011 World Cup against Kenya, and the third against Australia later that year.
#2
Wasim Akram - 2 hat-tricks
Known for his pace and swing bowling, Pakistan talisman Wasim Akram also claimed two ODI hat-tricks.
His first came in 1989 against West Indies in Sharjah, where he bowled out Jeff Dujon, Malcolm Marshall, and Curtly Ambrose.
Coincidentally, his second was also in Sharjah.
It was a 1990 affair against Australia, where he dismissed tail-enders Merv Hughes, Carl Rackemann, and Terry Alderman.
All these six wickets came via bowled.
#3
Saqlain Mushtaq - 2 hat-tricks
Pakistani off-spinner Saqlain Mushtaq also features on this elite list with two ODI hat-tricks.
The first came against Zimbabwe in Peshawar in 1996, where he dismissed Grant Flower, John Rennie, and Andy Whittall.
His second was also against Zimbabwe, but during the 1999 World Cup, when he got rid of Henry Olonga, Adam Huckle, and Pommie Mbangwa.
#4
Chaminda Vaas - 2 hat-tricks
Chaminda Vaas is the other former Lankan pacer to accomplish this milestone multiple times.
In 2001, Vaas became the first-ever Sri Lankan to take a hat-trick in ODI cricket, having trapped Zimbabwe's Stuart Carlisle, Craig Wishart, and Tatenda Taibu in the Colombo match.
Two years later, the left-arm pacer became the first bowler to complete a hat-trick on the first three balls of a men's ODI.
Vaas attained this feat against Bangladesh in Pietermaritzburg, having trapped Hannan Sarkar, Mohammad Ashraful, and Ehsanul Haque on back-to-back balls.
#5
Trent Boult - 2 hat-tricks
Former New Zealand pacer Trent Boult also features on this list with two hat-tricks in his ODI career.
The first one came against Pakistan in Abu Dhabi (2018).
The left-arm pacer dismissed Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, and Mohammad Hafeez in the third over of the innings.
During the 2019 World Cup match against Australia at Lord's, Boult got the better of Usman Khawaja, Mitchell Starc, and Jason Behrendorff in the final over of the innings.
#6
Kuldeep Yadav - 2 hat-tricks
Kuldeep Yadav, the left-arm wrist-spinner from India, has also achieved two ODI hat-tricks.
The first came in 2017 against Australia at Kolkata's Eden Gardens, where he dismissed Mathew Wade, Ashton Agar, and Pat Cummins.
His second arrived against West Indies in Visakhapatnam in 2019, when Jason Holder, Ashley Nurse, and Shai Hope fell in succession.
Kuldeep's hat-tricks helped India win both these ODI matches.