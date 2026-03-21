IPL's 19th edition is set to start from March 28 onward (Image Source: X/@IPL)

Decoding bowlers with most wickets in an edition of IPL

By Rajdeep Saha 03:30 pm Mar 21, 202603:30 pm

What's the story

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season is round the corner. IPL's 19th edition is set to start from March 28 onward. Over time, several bowlers went on to dictate the proceedings in terms of wickets, having dominatied the charts with blockbuster returns. One is set to witness another top campaign. Ahead of IPL 2026, here are bowlers with most wickets in an edition.