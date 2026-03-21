Decoding bowlers with most wickets in an edition of IPL
What's the story
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season is round the corner. IPL's 19th edition is set to start from March 28 onward. Over time, several bowlers went on to dictate the proceedings in terms of wickets, having dominatied the charts with blockbuster returns. One is set to witness another top campaign. Ahead of IPL 2026, here are bowlers with most wickets in an edition.
#1
Harshal Patel and Dwayne Bravo: 32 wickets each
Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru pacer Harshal Patel snapped up 32 wickets in IPL 2021. He equaled Dwayne Bravo's record for taking the most wickets in an IPL season. From 15 matches, Harshal claimed 32 scalps at 14.34 (4w: 1, 5w: 1). Meanwhile, Bravo picked 32 scalps from 18 matches for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2013. He averaged 15.53 (4w: 1).
#2
Kagiso Rabada: 30 wickets
In IPL 2020, Kagiso Rabada won the prestigious Purple Cap. Representing Delhi Capitals, the South African speedster picked 30 scalps from 17 matches at 18.26. He claimed two four-fers. Rabada, who currently plays for Gujarat, owns 119 wickets in the IPL from 84 matches at 22.95. He has claimed six four-wicket hauls with the best of 4/21.
#3
Lasith Malinga, James Faulkner and Mohammed Shami: 28 wickets each
Former Mumbai Indians pacer Lasith Malinga bagged 28 scalps in the IPL 2011 campaign. He played 16 matches and averaged 13.39. He picked up a five-wicket haul. Meanwhile, James Faulkner bagged 28 wickets for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2013. He averaged 15.25 from 16 matches (5w: 2). Mohammed Shami picked 28 scalps in IPL 2023 for Gujarat. He averaged 18.64 (4w: 2).