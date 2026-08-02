Glasgow restaurant's gaffe during Commonwealth Games dinner irks Lovlina Borgohain
What's the story
Indian boxer and Olympic medalist Lovlina Borgohain has flagged a major gaffe by a popular Indian restaurant in Glasgow. The incident happened during a celebratory dinner for India's boxing contingent after their historic performance at the Commonwealth Games 2026. A map of India printed on the restaurant's napkins had omitted the Northeast region, which disappointed Lovlina. She said it was hurtful and requested the establishment to accurately depict every part of India.
Map error
Lovlina hurt by the mistake
Speaking to IANS after the team visited Mister Singh's India - The Home of Curry in Glasgow, Lovlina expressed her disappointment at the inaccurate map.
"Please don't take this the wrong way. I felt a little hurt by this," she said. "In the map of India, our North East is missing."
She also noted that even an outside display of the map had excluded Northeast India.
Support from BFI
BFI president Ajay Singh also slams the restaurant
Lovlina's concerns were echoed by Ajay Singh, the president of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI).
He pointed out that the map also failed to show Jammu and Kashmir completely.
Singh urged the restaurant management to remove this incorrect depiction and replace it with a proper representation of India's territorial boundaries.
No response
The restaurant has not yet issued a statement
Despite being a popular Indian restaurant in Glasgow that has hosted many traveling sports teams and dignitaries over the years, the establishment has not yet issued an official statement on this matter.
The controversy comes just hours after India wrapped up its most successful boxing campaign at the Commonwealth Games.
Historic achievement
Historic performance by Indian boxers at CWG 2026
The Indian women's boxing team won five gold medals at the Commonwealth Games, with Preeti Pawar, Jaismine Lamboria, Sakshi Chaudhary, Arundhati Choudhary, and Priya Ghanghas all clinching top honors in their respective weight categories.
Sachin Siwach and Ankush Panghal also added two more gold medals in the men's competition.
This took India's total to a record seven boxing titles at the event.