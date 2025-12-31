BPL 2025-26: Matches shifted from Chattogram to Sylhet, Dhaka

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced a major change in the schedule of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), the country's only franchise-based T20 tournament. The board has decided to host all matches in Sylhet and Dhaka, leaving Chattogram out of the list of venues, as per Cricbuzz. The decision comes after circumstances related to national leader Begum Khaleda Zia forced a halt in the tournament.

Reasoning BPL governing council's explanation for venue change Iftekhar Rahman, the secretary of the BPL governing council, explained the reason behind this decision. He said a two-day gap in the schedule necessitated bringing BPL to just two venues. "We cannot adjust it (the two days) without this (playing the tournament in two venues). So we are sorry for the fans of Chattogram but under current circumstances we have to cancel the game in Chattogram," Rahman told reporters on Tuesday.

New plan Revised schedule for BPL 2025-26 The revised schedule will see matches at Sylhet International Stadium until January 12, before shifting to Dhaka. The latter stages of the tournament will be held at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur from January 15. The Eliminator is set for January 19, followed by first Qualifier later that day in a double-header. After a rest day, second Qualifier will be played on January 21 with final on January 23.