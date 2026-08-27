Premier League: Liverpool set to make their 3rd £100m-plus signing
What's the story
Liverpool have reached an agreement in principle with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for the transfer of forward Bradley Barcola. As per The Athletic, Liverpool reached an agreement in principle on terms of deal to sign Barcola. However, some details are still to be finalized between the two clubs which is moving fast after breakthrough overnight on £100m fixed and overall package of £120m. When this move happens, Barcola will become the 3rd Liverpool signing to cost £100m-plus in the club's history.
Transfer details
Barcola will surpass the £116.5m deal Liverpool paid for Wirtz
If Barcola's transfer goes through, he will also become Liverpool's second most expensive signing ever after Alexander Isak, who was signed from Newcastle United last summer for £125m.
Meanwhile, Barcola will surpass the £116.5m deal Liverpool shelled out for Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz last summer.
Liverpool's next costliest signing is that of Darwin Nunez, who arrived from Benfica for an initial fee of £64m, which with potential add-ons was said to be £85m, as per Sky Sports News.
Information
A look at Barcola's numbers and trophy-haul with PSG
23-year-old Barcola made 47 appearances for Lyon and scored 7 goals before moving to PSG. He has since then made 152 appearances for the French champions, scoring 39 goals. He has won a whopping 12 trophies with PSG, including three Ligue 1 honors and two Champions League titles.
Signings
Premier League: Barcola could join these players bought for £100m-plus
Alexander Isak: Newcastle United to Liverpool (£125m, 2025)
Morgan Rogers: Aston Villa to Chelsea (£117m, 2026)
Elliot Anderson: Nottingham Forest to Manchester City (£116m, 2026)
Enzo Fernandez: Benfica to Chelsea (£106.8m, 2023)
Florian Wirtz: Bayer Leverkusen to Liverpool (£116.5m, 2025)
Moises Caicedo: Brighton & Hove Albion to Chelsea (£115m, 2023)
Declan Rice: West Ham United to Arsenal (£105m, 2023)
Jack Grealish: Aston Villa to Manchester City (£100m, 2021)
Sandro Tonali: Newcastle United to Tottenham Hotspur (£100m, 2026)
Transfer strategy
Liverpool are also interested in Crystal Palace winger Ismaila Sarr
Along with Barcola, Liverpool are also looking to sign another winger.
Their current target is Crystal Palace's Ismaila Sarr after difficult negotiations with Brighton over Yankuba Minteh.
Brighton are demanding £80 million and have rejected two bids from Liverpool (the latest being worth £60 million).
As per Fabrizio Romano, Palace have rejected a £50m bid for Sarr. Palace are adamant about keeping Sarr at the club and have no intention of letting him go anytime soon.
Twitter Post
Big news!
🚨 BREAKING: Liverpool reach agreement in principle on terms of deal to sign Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain. Still details to finalise between #LFC & #PSG but moving fast after breakthrough overnight on package ~£120m, ~£100m fixed @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/HhklnZIifL— David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) August 27, 2026