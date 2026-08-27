Premier League: Liverpool set to make their 3rd £100m-plus signing

If Barcola's transfer goes through, he will also become Liverpool's second most expensive signing ever after Alexander Isak, who was signed from Newcastle United last summer for £125m.

Meanwhile, Barcola will surpass the £116.5m deal Liverpool shelled out for Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz last summer.

Liverpool's next costliest signing is that of Darwin Nunez, who arrived from Benfica for an initial fee of £64m, which with potential add-ons was said to be £85m, as per Sky Sports News.