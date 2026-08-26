Crystal Palace reject bid from Liverpool for Ismaila Sarr: Details
What's the story
Liverpool have reportedly approached Crystal Palace over a potential deal for winger Ismaila Sarr. The move comes after negotiations with Brighton over Yankuba Minteh hit a snag. As per Fabrizio Romano, Crystal Palace have rejected a £50m bid from Liverpool for Sarr. Palace are adamant about keeping Sarr at the club and have no intention of letting him go anytime soon. Earlier, Palace rejected two bids rejected from Galatasaray and now one from Liverpool.
Player status
What is Sarr's current situation at Palace?
Sarr, who has three years left on his contract with Palace, missed the club's opening weekend defeat to Everton FC due to injury.
There were reports of him refusing to train, but it has now been clarified that he was actually injured.
Palace manager Pierre Sage confirmed in a press conference that Sarr is "under contract" and "injured," adding that they are not looking to sell him at this stage.
Market moves
Liverpool are looking to add wingers this summer
Despite Palace's firm stance on Sarr, Liverpool are still looking at the winger as a potential addition to their squad.
PSG's Bradley Barcola is their main target, but there is a chance they could sign more than one winger.
This comes as Cody Gakpo has drawn interest from Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City.
Liverpool are not considering selling him at this time but would need two new wingers if he were to leave.
Transfer negotiations
Liverpool's pursuit of Brighton's Minteh stalls
Liverpool's talks with Brighton for Minteh have not progressed.
The Seagulls are demanding a whopping £80 million after rejecting two bids from Liverpool, the latest one being worth £60 million, as per Sky Sports News.
Liverpool are currently unwilling to meet that figure for Minteh, who is injured and expected to be out until October.
Information
Sarr owns 33 goals for Palace
Sarr owns 33 goals for Palace from 95 games across all competitions. 17 of his goals have come 65 Premier League games. Sarr made 45 appearances last season for Palace and score 21 goals, including nine in the Premier League.