Gurnoor Brar penalized for aggressive celebration of Seifert wicket: Details
What's the story
Indian fast bowler Gurnoor Brar has been reprimanded and awarded a demerit point for his aggressive celebration after New Zealand batter Tim Seifert's dismissal in the fourth ODI at Mount Maunganui on Friday. The International Cricket Council (ICC) found Brar guilty of breaching Article 2.5 of its Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which prohibits "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal."
Celebration details
What is the charge against Brar?
The incident in question occurred at the end of New Zealand's 12th over when Brar dismissed Seifert.
The ICC ruled that Brar had violated Article 2.5 of its Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel.
This provision addresses "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal."
Sanction acceptance
Brar accepted the offense
Brar admitted to the offense and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Ranjan Madugalle.
The punishment was handed down after on-field umpires Chris Brown and Kumar Dharmasena, third umpire Paul Reiffel, and fourth umpire Wayne Knights leveled the charge against him.
Level 1 breaches of the ICC Code of Conduct carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand and a maximum fine of 50% of a player's match fee, along with one or two demerit points.
Record impact
Here are the demerit point rules
Demerit points stay on a player's disciplinary record for 24 months from the date they are imposed.
If a player accumulates four or more points during that period, they are converted into suspension points.
Two suspension points result in a ban from one Test or two ODIs or two T20Is, whichever comes first.
With two demerit points now against his name, Brar is halfway to that threshold.
Future prospects
Brar named Player of the Series
Despite the disciplinary action, Brar was Player of the Series during the ODIs with nine wickets in three completed games before he left to join the Test squad ahead of the fifth ODI.
This includes a career-best figures of four wickets for 30 runs in the second game.
He has also been included in India's Test squad for an upcoming two-match series against New Zealand starting November 19.