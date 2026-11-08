Zimbabwe's Brendan Taylor hammers his 13th half-century in Tests: Stats

Taylor continued from where he left off in the 1st innings. He walked in when Zimbabwe were 7/1 and soon the side became 38/2.

Alongside Brian Bennett, Taylor added a quality stand of 82 off 89 balls.

However, the latter fell short of another hundred after getting run out. Zimbabwe were 120/3 when he departed.

It was a solid effort once again. Taylor smashed 11 fours and 2 sixes.