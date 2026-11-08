Zimbabwe's Brendan Taylor hammers his 13th half-century in Tests: Stats
What's the story
Zimbabwe's Brendan Taylor enjoyed a solid show with the bat against Afghanistan in the ongoing 1st Test at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. After smashing a solid 131 on Day 1, the experienced campaigner hit 82 on Day 4. His 131 helped Zimbabwe score 504/10 in the 1st innings. And on Sunday, Zimbabwe are 164/3 at stumps after Afghanistan managed 514/10.
Knock
Another quality knock on offer
Taylor continued from where he left off in the 1st innings. He walked in when Zimbabwe were 7/1 and soon the side became 38/2.
Alongside Brian Bennett, Taylor added a quality stand of 82 off 89 balls.
However, the latter fell short of another hundred after getting run out. Zimbabwe were 120/3 when he departed.
It was a solid effort once again. Taylor smashed 11 fours and 2 sixes.
Numbers
5th fifty-plus score in Asia
With knocks of 131 and 82, Taylor has raced to 2,633 runs from 38 matches (74 innings) at 37.61.
He now has 7 hundreds and 13 fifties.
In 2 matches against the Afghans, he has amassed 245 runs at 81.66 (100s: 1, 50s: 1), as per Cricinfo.
Meanwhile, he averages 49 in Asia, having scored 784 runs from 9 matches (100s: 3, 50s: 2).
Information
37th fifty in First-Class cricket
After getting to his 33rd hundred in First-Class cricket during the 1st innings, the experienced Taylor now clocked his 37th fifty in his side's 2nd innings. He owns 9,884 runs from 141 matches (253 innings) at 41-plus.