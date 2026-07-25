Brian Bennett becomes third Zimbabwe batter with 2,000 T20I runs
What's the story
Brian Bennett has become the third batter to complete 2,000 T20I runs for Zimbabwe. The star opener reached the milestone with his 10th run in the second T20I against India at the Harare Sports Club. Bennett has arguably been Zimbabwe's best batter in the 20-over format, and his numbers state the same. Here we look at his stats and records.
Elite list
Bennett joins these names
Playing his 63rd T20I match since his debut in 2023, Bennett has raced past 2,000 runs.
In addition to a century, Bennett has smashed 12 fifties.
Sikandar Raza and Ryan Burl are the only other Zimbabwe batters in the 2,000-run club, as per Cricinfo.
While Bennett averages over 35, no other Zimbabwe batter with at least 300 T20I runs averages even 29.
Feats
Bennett boasts these records
Bennett's strike rate of 143-plus is the best among batters with 100-plus runs for Zimbabwe.
He also owns the second-most 50-plus scores for the national team in the format (13). He is only behind Raza's tally of 18.
Bennett is also among just the three Zimbabwe batters with a T20I hundred. The others are Raza and Brendan Taylor.
Information
Nearly 1,200 T20I runs at home
Over 1,180 of Bennett's T20I runs have come across 40 home matches at 30-plus. He averages a brilliant 47.77 in away (home of opposition) matches for 430 runs. 387 of his runs have come in neutral games at 48.37.