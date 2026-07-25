Brian Bennett becomes third Zimbabwe batter with 2,000 T20I runs

Playing his 63rd T20I match since his debut in 2023, Bennett has raced past 2,000 runs.

In addition to a century, Bennett has smashed 12 fifties.

Sikandar Raza and Ryan Burl are the only other Zimbabwe batters in the 2,000-run club, as per Cricinfo.

While Bennett averages over 35, no other Zimbabwe batter with at least 300 T20I runs averages even 29.